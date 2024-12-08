 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Social Media-Targeting Women-Fuentes Assault
FILE - Nick Fuentes, far right activist, holds a rally at the Lansing Capitol, in Lansing, Mich., Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. (Nicole Hester/Mlive.com/Ann Arbor News via AP, File)
world

Far-right influencer Nick Fuentes accused of pepper spraying woman on his doorstep

0 Comments
BERWYN, Ill.

Far-right influencer Nick Fuentes is due in court later this month after a woman accused him of pepper-spraying her when she showed up at his suburban Chicago home following his “Your body, my choice” post on X.

According to court documents, the 57-year-old woman approached Fuentes' home in Berwyn on Nov. 10, shortly after his address was leaked following his post, the Chicago Tribune reported. Berwyn is a Chicago suburb of about 54,000 people.

The woman told the newspaper in a Nov. 15 interview that her friends encouraged her to go to Fuentes' home to see if rumors were true that he had been receiving prank deliveries after his post on X. She said she made a video of herself on the sidewalk in front of Fuentes' home. Another woman pulled up in her car and told her to ring the doorbell.

She alleged that Fuentes opened the door before she could ring the bell, pepper-sprayed her, screamed an expletive and took her phone.

Fuentes, 26, faces a battery charge in connection with the incident, the newspaper reported. He is due to appear in court on Dec. 19. He has posted mugshots of himself on his X account along with “Free me (racial slur).”

He didn't immediately respond to a message The Associated Press sent him Saturday through X. Attempts to reach his attorney, Eduardo Cervantes, were unsuccessful.

Fuentes, a Holocaust-denying white supremacist, is part of an emboldened fringe of right-wing “manosphere” influencers who have seized on Republican Donald Trump's presidential victory to amplify misogynistic derision and threats online.

Many of them have appropriated the “my body, my choice” abortion rights slogan, changing it to “your body, my choice.” The twist on the wording has been largely attributed to Fuentes' Nov. 5 X post: “Your body, my choice. Forever.”

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art & Culture

7 Things You Probably Didn’t Know About Kimono

Savvy Tokyo

5 Japanese Cosmetic Sets Perfect For Christmas Gifting

Savvy Tokyo

Christmas in Japan with Kids

Savvy Tokyo

Holiday Food in Japan from Major Chains

GaijinPot Blog

Winter

From Christmas to New Year: Experience Japanese Tradition at Suigian

GaijinPot Blog

What Is Furusato Nozei? The Japanese Tax Benefit That Gets You Free Stuff 

GaijinPot Blog

How To Retire In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 41

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Yuzawa Kogen Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Pet Adoption in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For December 2024

Savvy Tokyo

The Best Theme Parks For Christmas In Japan

GaijinPot Blog