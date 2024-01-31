Farmer protests spread in Europe ahead of EU summit

A banner reads "Macron answer us" as French farmers block a highway with their tractors during a protest over price pressures, taxes and green regulation, grievances shared by farmers across Europe, in Longvilliers, near Paris, France, January 30, 2024. REUTERS/Abdul Saboor

By Yves Herman and Kate Abnett

French and Belgian farmers angry about rising costs, EU environmental policies and cheap food imports blocked highways and access roads to a major container port on Tuesday as the protests spread across Europe.

In France, farmers, who have been protesting for over two weeks, stepped up their pressure on the government by blocking highways with their tractors near Paris and setting bales of hay ablaze to partly block access to Toulouse airport.

"Whatever happens, we are determined to go to the end," farmer Jean-Baptiste Bongard said as crowds of farmers huddled together around small fires on a highway in Jossigny, near Paris, blocked by the tractors.

"If the movement needs to last a month, then it will last a month," said Bongard.

In Belgium, where protests have been inspired by those in neighboring France, farmers blocked access roads to the Zeebrugge container port.

Farmers organising the protest said they planned to bar access to the North Sea port, the country's second-largest, for at least 36 hours. They targeted it because they said it received economic support at the expense of farmers.

Belgian farmers also blocked a square in central Brussels, saying they would stay put until at least Thursday, when EU leaders meet in the city for a summit.

Spanish farmers said they would join the movement and organise protests in February.

The French protests follow similar action in other European countries, including Germany and Poland, ahead of European Parliament elections in June in which the far right, for whom farmers represent a growing constituency, is seen making gains.

CHEAP IMPORTS COMPLAINT

Farmers say they are not being paid enough, are choked by excessive regulation on environmental protection and face unfair competition from cheap imports.

"The farmers are desperate, really desperate," said Mark Wulfrancke, from Belgium's Algemeen Boerensyndicaat.

"We want respect from our government, the European government. The only way to show that respect is to make a policy that is farmer friendly, food friendly. We need a correct price," Wulfrancke told Reuters.

In France, the protests increased in intensity on Monday, leading up to the EU summit, when they hope their action and those of other farmers in Europe will grab the attention of the politicians focused on aid for Ukraine and the bloc's budget.

While the farmers' crisis is not officially on the agenda, French President Emmanuel Macron said he would discuss it with European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen and government leaders.

Much of the bloc's agricultural rules, hefty subsidies and import rules are decided in Brussels jointly by member states and the European Parliament, alongside the executive European Commission.

"We need to have a European debate," Macron said on Tuesday.

Wary of protests escalating, the French government has already dropped plans to gradually reduce subsidies on agricultural diesel and promised to ease environmental regulations.

"We've asked (the EU) for very concrete things for our farmers," said Macron, calling in particular to ensure that imported produce meets European standards.

MERCOSUR TRADE TALKS

Imports from Ukraine, on which the EU has waived quotas and duties since Russia's February 2022 invasion, and renewed negotiations to conclude the Mercosur trade deal with South American countries have fanned farmers' discontent about unfair competition in sugar, grain and meat.

France wants "to have clear measures on imports from Ukraine because today we have in volume and quality things that are destabilising the European market, whether chicken or cereals", Macron said.

The European Commission said on Tuesday that it was continuing to pursue trade talks with the Mercosur bloc, a day after Macron's office said it understood the EU had halted talks.

Brazil's Foreign Trade Secretary Tatiana Prazeres also said on Tuesday that negotiations were ongoing.

But Macron insisted he did not want the agreement as it was currently drafted, due to a lack of guarantees that imported products would have to follow similar rules as European ones.

Several other EU members back the deal, which would be the largest trade agreement for the bloc in terms of tariff reduction and part of the EU strategy of trade diversification following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and a desire to reduce its reliance on China.

"Contrary to common French practice, the EU does not in fact operate by presidential decree," one EU diplomat said.

EU governments and the European Parliament need to approve any trade deal the Commission has reached.

Macron also said he wanted more flexibility on some of the EU's joint agricultural rules, including on fallow land.

There, the European Commission appeared poised to offer some policy changes, by proposing to extend an exemption on rules requiring farmers to leave part of their land fallow if they apply for EU subsidies.

Farmers must normally meet certain conditions including devoting 4% of farmland to "non-productive" areas where nature can recover, though there is already a temporary exemption in response to the Ukraine war and food security concerns.

The 4% rule on fallow land was part of the grievances that led to protests in France and elsewhere.

Agriculture Minister Marc Fesneau will be in Brussels on Wednesday to discuss France's farming demands, his office said.

