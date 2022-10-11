Farmers condemn New Zealand's proposed tax on animal burps

New Zealand's government on Tuesday proposed taxing the greenhouse gasses that farm animals make from burping and peeing as part of a plan to tackle climate change.
The government said the farm levy would be a world first, and that farmers should be able to recoup the cost by charging more for climate-friendly products.
But farmers quickly condemned the plan. Federated Farmers, the industry's main lobby group, said the plan would “rip the guts out of small town New Zealand” and see farms replaced with trees.
Federated Farmers President Andrew Hoggard said farmers had been trying to work with the government for more than two years on an emissions reduction plan that wouldn't decrease food production.
“Our plan was to keep farmers farming," Hoggard said. Instead, he said farmers would be raising prices “so fast you won’t even hear the dogs barking on the back of the ute (pickup truck) as they drive off.”
Opposition lawmakers from the conservative ACT Party said the plan would actually increase worldwide emissions by moving farming to other countries that were less efficient at making food.
New Zealand’s farming industry is vital to its economy. Dairy products, including those used to make infant formula in China, are the nation’s largest export earner.
There are just 5 million people in New Zealand but some 10 million beef and dairy cattle and 26 million sheep.
The outsized industry has made New Zealand unusual in that about half of its greenhouse gas emissions come from farms. Farm animals produce gasses that warm the planet, particularly methane from cattle burping and nitrous oxide from their urine.
The government has pledged to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and make the country carbon neutral by 2050. Part of that plan includes a pledge that it will reduce methane emissions from farm animals by 10% by 2030 and by up to 47% by 2050.
Under the government's proposed plan, farmers would start to pay for emissions in 2025, with the pricing yet to be finalized.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said all the money collected from the proposed farm levy would be put back into the industry to fund new technology, research and incentive payments for farmers.
“New Zealand's farmers are set to be the first in the world to reduce agricultural emissions, positioning our biggest export market for the competitive advantage that brings in a world increasingly discerning about the provenance of their food," Ardern said.
Agriculture Minister Damien O'Connor said it was an exciting opportunity for New Zealand and its farmers.
“Farmers are already experiencing the impact of climate change with more regular drought and flooding,” O'Connor said. “Taking the lead on agricultural emissions is both good for the environment and our economy.”
The liberal Labour government's proposal harks back to a similar but unsuccessful proposal made by a previous Labour government in 2003 to tax farm animals for their methane emissions.
Farmers back then also vehemently opposed the idea, and political opponents ridiculed it as a “fart tax” — although a “burp tax” would have been more technically accurate as most of the methane emissions come from belching. The government eventually abandoned the plan.
According to opinion polls, Ardern’s Labour Party has slipped in popularity and fallen behind the main opposition National Party since Ardern won a second term in 2020 in a landslide victory of historic proportions.
If Ardern's government can't find agreement on the proposal with farmers, who have considerable political sway in New Zealand, it's likely to make it more difficult for Ardern to win reelection next year when the nation goes back to the polls.
Algernon LaCroix
At the moment New Zealand's government is run by a rabble of WEF puppets who are hell-bent on selling out their country, and this proposal is just another example of it.
But for how much longer? Local elections last weekend saw voters give them an absolute drubbing, which is a good sign for next year. No wonder their leader is angling for a cushy job at the UN, as she won't have one at home in the near future.
Peter Neil
Obviously there needs to be a mask mandate for cows.
wallace
The rear ends of cows and their pats release more methane which can be reduced by feeding them garlic which should be supplied by the government's garlic campaign.
Never light a spliff behind a cow.
Wobot
Where did that gas come from?
The grass the cows ate.
Where will it go?
The grass the cow will eat.
You'd think these people would be keen on recycling...
Laguna
Wow. That works out to a tad over five sheep for every person. Give sheep the right to vote and let's see what happens.
Abhi
self goal !!
tjguy
I thought this was a joke at first. I'm having trouble actually believing that they would take their climate panic so far. Unbelievable. This anthropogenic climate change nonsense has gone far enough. The "cures" are going to be far worse than the hyped up results of climate change. I hope New Zealanders vote these people out of office promptly.
eric_japan
Corrections
eric_japanToday 01:13 pm JST
These policies are going against farmers are widespread now. There’s an all out attack from the elite to make their great reset a reality. You think that all this crappy meatless substitutes that are filled with unhealthy oils, etc. are going to be a benefit to peoples health? Of course, the fat cats setting the policies will still be eating meat, buying carbon credits from poor people so they can fly on their private jets. People better start waking up before it’s too late and you have no rights whatsoever and you never eat meat again.
letsberealistic
Well, if you have no understanding of science, I suppose a conclusion like that might occur to you. I'm quite keen on facts myself. :)
letsberealistic
The great reset sounds like something someone with an overactive imagination came up with and is followed by people with underactive brain matter. Thank God for science and facts aye!