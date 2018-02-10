Newsletter Signup Register / Login
This December 2017 false-color image made available by NASA in February 2018 shows KBO (Kuiper Belt object) 2012 HZ84. This image is, for now, one of the farthest pictures from Earth ever captured by a spacecraft. It was made by the New Horizons at 3.79 billion miles from Earth. (NASA/Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory/Southwest Research Institute via AP)
world

Farthest photos ever taken, from nearly 4 billion miles away

1 Comment
By MARCIA DUNN
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.

The NASA spacecraft that gave us close-ups of Pluto has set a record for the farthest photos ever taken.

In December — while 3.79 billion miles (6.12 billion kilometers) from Earth — the New Horizons spacecraft snapped a picture of a star cluster. The photo surpassed the "Pale Blue Dot" images of Earth taken in 1990 by NASA's Voyager 1.

The images for "Pale Blue Dot" — part of a composite — were taken 3.75 billion miles (6.06 billion kilometers) away.

New Horizons took more photos as it sped deeper into the cosmos in December. These pictures show two objects in the Kuiper Belt, the so-called twilight zone on the fringes of our solar system.

            NASA released the images this week.

New Horizons flew past Pluto in 2015. It's headed toward an even closer encounter with another icy world, 1 billion miles (1.6 billion kilometers) beyond Pluto, on Jan. 1, 2019. The targeted object is known as 2014 MU69; the spacecraft will pass within 2,175 miles (3,500 kilometers).

"New Horizons just couldn't be better ... we're bearing down on our flyby target," said lead scientist Alan Stern of the Southwest Research Institute in Boulder, Colorado.

New Horizons is currently in electronic hibernation. Flight controllers at a Johns Hopkins University lab in Laurel, Maryland, will awaken the spacecraft in June and start getting it ready for the flyby.

The spacecraft was launched in 2006.

1 Comment
I'm a big fan of Carl Sagan. He had the gift of explaining some pretty complicated matters and concepts about our universe to anyone with average intelligence and allowing them to peep into them with an unexpected clarity that is usually reserved for the Einsteins of our time. His ability to convey his knowledge using relatively familiar concepts allowed many of us to take a pretty huge leap in understanding our own personal place in the universe. These quotes summarizes it even further...

"Look again at that dot. That's here. That's home. That's us.” "There is perhaps no better demonstration of the folly of human conceits than this distant image of our tiny world." Carl Sagan

0 ( +0 / -0 )

