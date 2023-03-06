Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Fatal shooting erupts at Georgia party with over 100 teens

0 Comments
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga

Two people were killed and six others were injured at a shooting in a suburban Atlanta home Saturday night where over 100 teenagers had gathered for a party.

Investigators have been piecing together what transpired at the Douglasville home, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement posted to social media Sunday morning. No suspects were apprehended as of Sunday morning, and it is unclear whether more than one person carried out the shooting.

“We know that there was a house party where well over a hundred teenagers were attending. A confrontation occurred that resulted in two deaths and six injured from gun shots. Information is very limited at this time,” the statement reads.

Deputies did not release the names of the victims in the statement.

Douglasville is just over 20 miles (32 kilometers) west of Atlanta, Georgia's capital city.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Enjoy your life in Japan with Your Own Car!

Get your car loan by completing your application process online with Suruga Bank's auto loan service.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

culture

Oharano Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Discover Okayama: Beautiful Home of Japanese Tradition, Pottery and Steel

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Feb. 27-Mar. 5

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

5 Ways to Sustainably Source English Books in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo Daibutsu

GaijinPot Travel

Matsue Historic District

GaijinPot Travel

Egg-flation, War and The Rising Price of Eggs in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Preparing to Enter a Japanese Elementary School

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Transforming Gamers Into Engineers at Tokyo Coding Club

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 8

GaijinPot Blog