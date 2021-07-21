Fauci, Republican U.S. Senator Paul clash over COVID

Republican Senator Rand Paul and senior U.S. government scientist Anthony Fauci angrily assailed each other Tuesday in a heated exchange on Capitol Hill, as President Joe Biden's political opponents continue to challenge the administration over the origins of COVID-19.
In a fiery confrontation rarely seen in the normally sober hearing rooms of Congress, Paul accused Fauci of "obfuscating the truth" about a government agency funding controversial research at China's specialized laboratory at the center of theories about the origins of the coronavirus pandemic.
That research is known as gain-of-function, in which scientists work to increase the transmissibility and virulence of microorganisms in order to better predict emerging infectious diseases.
"Senator Paul, you do not know what you are talking about, quite frankly -- and I want to say that officially," Fauci said in his fiercest outburst on Capitol Hill in scores of hearings attended since the start of the crisis more than 18 months ago.
"If anybody is lying here, Senator, it is you," Fauci steamed, pointing a forefinger at the lawmaker from Kentucky.
Paul had warned Fauci of the criminal penalties for lying to Congress, reminding the top Biden aide that he had previously told lawmakers the National Institutes of Health had not funded gain-of-function research at the Wuhan lab.
The senator read aloud from a doctor's assessment that he said confirms that such research indeed took place in the secretive Chinese lab -- and that the NIH funded it.
"They took animal viruses that only occur in animals, and they increased their transmissibility to humans," Paul said.
When Fauci said several virologists judged the research to not be gain-of-function work, Paul launched a blistering accusation.
"You're dancing around this because you're trying to obscure responsibility for four million people dying around the world from a pandemic," Paul said. "There will be a responsibility for those who funded the lab, including yourself."
Fauci, who worked in president Donald Trump's administration but has since become the face of Biden's fight against the pandemic, bristled.
"You are implying that what we did was responsible for the deaths of individuals. I totally resent that," Fauci said.
Fauci later said the senator has engaged in a "pattern" at multiple hearings, "based on no reality."
Paul has clashed multiple times with Fauci as the senator has seized on a recurring theme: that Washington has helped fund gain-of-function research in the Wuhan lab at the heart of a theory, championed by Trump, that the virus leaked from the facility.
That hypothesis was initially widely dismissed as a conspiracy, but Biden in May ordered intelligence agencies to investigate the origin of the pandemic, including the lab-leak theory.© 2021 AFP
75 Comments
Jsapc
Rand Paul is a desperate goober trying his hardest to prove everyday that he not only doesn't have a spine, but also no shame whatsoever.
Lovecrafting
Conversation between a sane person (Fauci) vs a tea party thug believing in conspiracy theories. Fauci has been very gentle in his comment, he could have been more straightforward when addressing this goofy.
Blacklabel
typical Fauci. resent doesnt mean this is a denial.
This guy is the king of talking while saying nothing concrete so that he can flip flop later.
Strangerland
The morons whined about the media focusing on Trump. While supporting their media demonizing Fauci. The guy who has dedicated his life to the health of the people in their country
Has there ever been a more hypocritical and moronic group of people?
Jsapc
"I totally resent the lie that you are now propagating, Senator" sounds like denial to me, but hey, I base my opinion on the actual video of the exchange, not a small reprinted excerpt.
Wolfpack
Fauci flatly denied that there was any possibility that the covid virus was man made and/or leaked from the Wuhan Lab. On what evidence he made that now debunked assertion he will not say. Fauci was wrong to say that people didn’t need masks at the beginning of the pandemic- but he won’t tell us what science he based this decision on. Now we know that wearing a mask at the beginning of the pandemic was critical to stem the spread.
Fauci is involved in funding viral research at the Wuhan Lab. Given his past errors an investigation into his activities with the Wuhan lab and his obfuscation and misleading statements is called for.
Bob Fosse
Rand Paul is as dumb as he looks.
virusrex
Any source of this? one thing is to say this is not a likely possibility, or that is hugely less likely when compared with the introduction from nature, another is to deny "any possibility". Also, this assertion that a lab escape is hugely unlikely has not been debunked, and it is still shared by the scientific community in general.
"Fauci" was not the one that concluded that masks had no evidence of benefit in the community against asymptomatic carriers, again this was the scientific consensus based on the data available at the moment. Why misrepresent this as if only one person was saying it? also why expect scientist to recommend things based on information from the future? do you believe they have access to time machines?
The funding is an even more irrelevant criticism, because he has no authority to decide where and how the funding is used, every single detail has to pass by the US congress, so no "he" was not involved in the funding, the US goverment was.
Bob Fosse
You’d think accusing someone of a federal crime and being responsible for the deaths of millions during a congressional hearing would require some, you know, evidence.
Fauci has every reason to be angry and Paul has every reason to be ignored for the bleating weasel he is.
Yrral
Wuhan Virology Lab and Wuhan Seafood Market is about 10 miles apart or 19 kilometers
bass4funk
That’s exactly right and those questions are not going to stop because the left and the media refuse to ask the man anything.
The problem with Fauci is, he’s not used to being tackled with opposing questions, he’s used to everyone else just saying yes and obeying all of his medical analysis without question. Paul as a doctor a surgeon and a conservative libertarian is not afraid to go head to head with Fauci to question him on the growing concerns about the growing side effects of the vaccine and good con him.
Well, the Democrats don’t believe masks work either, if they did, they wouldn’t get caught not wearing them or taking them off when they think the cameras are not watching them. “Rules for thee, but not for me.” This is the epitome of the lefts hypocrisy.
Numan
@Wolfpack
More unverifiable false information being spread for the sake of conversation!
Try again!
Numan
@Bass4funk
Evidence please!!!
nishikat
Because it's sounds like a Zombie movie plot and Trump people can't reason with real Science. And Scientists expect more and worse Pandemics in the future. Will those come from the same lab? Did the Wuhan lab develop the Delta varient? Remember that Trump people don't believe in evolution
Blacklabel
May 4, 2020-In his strongest statement yet against the theories of a genetically engineered virus, Fauci tells National Geographic in an interview he’s “very, very strongly leaning toward this could not have been artificially or deliberately manipulated” and adds all signs indicate the virus “evolved in nature and then jumped species.”
March 26, 2021-After making no substantial assertions about the origin of the virus for nearly a year, Fauci brushes aside former Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Robert Redfield’s comments about the possibility of a lab leak as just an “opinion.”
Blacklabel
and still
May 24, 2021-One day after the Wall Street Journal reports details of a U.S. intelligence report that found several Wuhan Institute of Virology scientists were hospitalized with Covid-like symptoms in November 2019, Fauci tells CBS News he still believes it is “highly likely” that the virus first occurred naturally but wants further investigation (he adds that does not mean he believes the lab leak theory.)
then flip flop time-
June 3, 2021-Fauci tells CNN he still believes “the most likely origin is from an animal species to a human but I keep an absolutely open mind that there may be other origins,” adding, “It could have been a lab leak.”
Wolfpack
Fauci was told in February 2020 of the possibility of the virus was altered.
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/fauci-flip-flops-on-lab-leak-theory-highly-likely-covid-19-originated-naturally/ar-AAKloXm
Fauci also stated:
Why has Fauci been protecting the scientists at the Chinese Lab so vociferously until the evidence finally emerged and he was forced to back down.
A new more virulent version of covid is spreading rapidly worldwide. We must deal with the current crisis, though the biden administration has failed miserably, There is more to learn about Fauci’s relationship with the Wuhan lab. An investigation is needed.
SimondB
"Democrats don’t believe masks work either, if they did, they wouldn’t get caught not wearing them or taking them off when they think the cameras are not watching them"
Unlike your cult leader who waits until the cameras are on him before doing his tough guy play and removing his mask.
Blacklabel
Jon Stewart's nervous "joke" was more accurate than anything Fauci has ever said
Wolfpack
This is patently false. Congress authorizes funding providing general guidelines but the money is approved for dispersal by Fauci’s agency and under his purview. You don’t know how government works.
bass4funk
I am not a doctor nor do I claim to be one, I just ask a lot of questions and I respect anyone including other doctors that will confront and challenge Fauci, the evidence is the info from various other sources as is the lack of transparency that is coming from Fauci and his minions and the media trying to stop us from asking and presenting opposing points of medical views.
Blacklabel
we always felt this way, just never told anyone.
Who did they "say" this to then? themselves?
Then you hear about the other scientists who thought differently and suspected a lab leak. but didnt speak out only due to not wanting to be attacked by liberals for agreeing with Trump. Plenty of blame to go around for "science" here.
Wolfpack
Well said. There are now officials in the White House who are fully vaccinated but have contracted the covid virus. This shortly after Texas Democrats, thwarting democracy by failing to do the job they were elected to do, met with the VP in DC. These six infected and irresponsible Democrats were also fully vaccinated. The delta variant is unusually infectious- we need an investigation to see if the US CDC, under Fauci, inadvertently contributed to this human tragedy.
Blacklabel
this is the beauty of a typical Fauci statement.
a "bit" of a distortion- Stop kind of distorting me, even though most of what you said is accurate!
we didnt "deliberately" suppress it- we never really discussed it and decided to suppress it, we just reactively knew not to talk about it. just kinda happened, ya know?
We didnt "suppress" it- we just didnt say anything to anyone about what we knew and when anyone else talked about it we called them liars.
GdTokyo
Anthony Fauchi is the world’s leading virologist with 30 years of experience who has consistently told the truth and followed the science as it was known at the time. Where he was found to have been wrong in hindsight, he has admitted as much and amended his advice.
Rand Paul is a fame-seeking moron who has achieved as much in politics as he has in medicine, which is to say he has been utterly mediocre. Widely reviled by his colleagues on both sides of the aisle, failing to follow public health guidance, he now engages in conspiracy theory.
I’ll go with Fauchi and I judge those that don’t.
The_True
You can bring God if there is one to show a Liberals lefty Democrat one of they fellow Cult leader lie to the world and they will never accepted that, don't waste your time with them.
Fact are Fact and Fauci together other world leader that are involve with the Chinese in this Pandemic.
Jsapc
Google Translate still has a long way to go.
Strangerland
Republicans always get so angry when the rest of the world's media refuse to publicize their conspiracy theories.
Morons.
virusrex
There, was it so difficult to accept you completely misrepresented his opinions? Nowhere there he said that there was "no possibility", just "very strongly leaning toward..." which is still true today. It could have been a lab leak, it could have been an ancient virus found in fossils, or a biological attack from the US, or coming from space in meteorites, for science everything is theoretically possible, just not likely. There is no contradiction except for people that mistakenly think everything is absolute.
So, he speaks about himself saying "he"? that surely looks like somebody else's opinion about what he said, not a quote.
If they are scientists the reason is simply much more likely that they did not want to be validly accused of presenting a very unlikely explanation that contradicted the available evidence without having anything to defend that explanation. This is a very good thing, because it makes people search for evidence to prove what they believe instead of just saying things around that are more likely to be mistaken.
Any proof of this? because that is not how it is described in official sources, at all. Money destined to a project, and specific laboratories can't be just used for other things or in other places, even if similar.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2021/05/18/fact-checking-senator-paul-dr-fauci-flap-over-wuhan-lab-funding/
The funding for EcoHealth Alliance was approved by the congress without any kind of decision made by the NIH or Fauci, and it didn't even included research to increase the infectivity of viruses.
Why insist on information that can be proved false?
Blacklabel
most conspiracy theories (to you) end up being a sneak preview of what will be proven true later.
Its even how this article ends. it WAS a (supposedly) a conspiracy theory....but......
GdTokyo
There’s a reason that Senator Brittle Ribs neighbor beat the hell out of him.
Blacklabel
yes cause that is the appropriate liberal response to someone you dont agree with.
Violently assault them.
Be careful, your values are showing.
Moderator
Readers, no more bickering please. Blacklabel, you've made your point. No further comments, please.
Haaa Nemui
January 6th is calling.
bass4funk
Hmmm, then liberals really never cared about Democracy or freedom of speech, thought so.
Because his neighbor was sick in the head, well at least he’s a felon now.
lincolnman
As if we need another example of Rand Paul's disturbing, unhinged, MAGA-theater...
He needs to join Lindsey and Ted and all three can flee to Cancun....and stay there...
Wakarimasen
Havent seen Fauci for a while. Comforting to know he is still on the case.
virusrex
A lot of conspiracy theories are mutually contradictory, so even if one turns up correct (the exception, not the rule) that still means several turn up as false, it is impossible then for "most" to turn up true.
And no, the lab origin explanation by itself is not a conspiracy theory, it is just an extremely unlike explanation (specially with evidence against it, like the first human cases happening outside of Wuhan long before the market outbreak). What would make it a conspiracy theory is to say this explanation is the most likely (it is not) or that it has been proved by evidence (it hasn't).
Commodore Perry
Dr. Fauci is basically a nice guy, I admit when he said we don't need to wear masks I kind of raised ny eyebrows, When he said we have to wipe down countertops, grocery bags, the armrest on and airplane, I also wondered if that is the correct thing to do.
Now I just don't listen to him. There are enough other doctors out there who challenge him, so I will listen to the many instead of the one.
SuperLib
From another article:
“Knowing that it is a crime to lie to Congress…do you wish to retract your May 11 claim that the NIH never funded gain-of-function research in Wuhan?” Paul asked Fauci.
“Sen. Paul, I have never lied before the Congress, and I do not retract that statement,” Fauci replied, noting that the research in question “was judged by qualified staff up and down the chain as not being gain-of-function.”
(end)
This relates to Paul's claim that Fauci is responsible for funding gain-of-function, which in turn released the virus, meaning Fauci is responsible for killing people.
"Sen. Paul, you do not know what you are talking about, quite frankly. And I want to say that officially."
Seems like Fauci did just fine today.
Maybe Fauci should preface everything with, "Ya know, a lot of people are saying..." That should get Trump fans on board as evidence.
Strangerland
Liberals don't care about democracy or freedom of speech because they won't publish your guys conspiracy theories. Ok boomer.
Raw Beer
I watched the entire exchange, and Rand Paul made a solid case against Fauci. It is absolutely clear that Fauci funded gain of function research at the Wuhan lab (so he lied under oath at their previous exchange). And it is highly probable that SARSCoV2 was created from the Wuhan lab.
I would say he consistently lied. He lied during the HIV pandemic and he lied last year about masks.
lincolnman
Trump says: * "I would recommend it," Mr Trump said during an interview on Fox News Primetime on Tuesday. "I would recommend it to a lot of people that don't want to get it and a lot of those people voted for me, frankly." *He added: "It's a great vaccine, it's a safe vaccine and it's something that works."
https://www.usnews.com/news/national-news/articles/2021-03-17/trump-tells-followers-to-get-vaccinated-against-coronavirus
It's so refreshing to see MAGA-world disagree and mock their hero...Trump says its safe and it works - yet they don't believe him...
Now if they'd only wake up and start showing some disbelief in The Big Lie...
virusrex
Only if by "solid" it means baseless accusations easily disproved by evidence. That is not how the rest of the world uses the word.
Kaerimashita
Still waiting for the evidence one way or the other. Normally by now the natural vector would have been identified. Or we would have the lab evidence. Honestly feels like some form of cover up.
GdTokyo
As did I and you are not living in the same reality as the rest of us. Rand Paul is objectively engaging in conspiracy mongering and Dr. Fauchi tore out his liver and fed it to him on live tv.
The Avenger
Thank You Doctor Fauci.
Who to trust on such an important matter?
Dr. Fauci along with the world wide medical community...
or...
Political pundits, politicians and internet based blowhards in the US?
Tough choice!
ReynardFox
Aww, looks like Randy was getting bored out of the spotlight. I'm sure his degree in ophthalmology qualifies him to know what 'gain of function' research is more than the infectious disease expert. Fauci's right about what he said: If guys like Rand Paul had been around in the days of Jonas Salk, we'd all be dead from polio.
Wolfpack
Ok - but the scientific consensus at the time was wrong. In fact, Fauci’s early denials that masks were ineffective and not recommended for the general public was worse, it was against all common sense when it comes to viral transmission. If one were to have seasonal flu, a mask would normally be considered a baseline common sensical way to prevent or minimize transmission to others. But he was even arguing against that. I just can’t understand how a man with his credentials and background could talk himself into believing a consensus that was clearly untenable? Then go one television everyday miseducating the public. It’s unforgivable.
Jsapc
He never said they were ineffective though.
Express sister
I'm glad to see that so many right-wing posters, who had previously said that Trump was right to say privately the Covid was a massive danger, but publicly that it was no big deal and would be gone by April, are now saying that you should not keep your job if you mislead the public. They must be happy, in retrospect, that Trump lost the election, and lost it badly.
Wolfpack
The problem I had with Fauci’s response to Sen. Paul is that he never bothered to defend against the accusation- he just called him a liar. Paul read him his own definition of gain of function and then presented evidence based on a paper from the Wuhan virologist and Fauci never engaged in the debate - he just started name calling. Politically that played well with Fauci’s Leftist supporters but it did nothing to rebut the evidence presented. Evidence that that facially met Fauci’s own definition.
RichardPearce
I almost wish that SARS-CoV-2 had been both manipulated and leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology lab, and the Chinese government simply blocking any investigation and defying the world to do anything about it, simply because it would be karmic justice for the US to force once be on the other side of that situation.
But it wasn't, and China isn't doing that. Instead, it is the usual American refusal to accept reality it doesn't like, because accepting it would make America look incompetent, ideologically idiotic, and a force for bad things.
That the incompetence of bipartisanly for years refusing to fix its public health and emergency prep systems, the idiocy of an ideology that holds that in a conflict between allowing people to behave with reckless indifference to the damage they inflict on the world and the lives of others, it is the reckless who must prevail, and the weaponization of the epidemic to punish the countries that refuse to be bullied by the US is both blatant and obscured by the bipartisan effort to blame the disaster on China rather than the US meets my definition of evil.
Wolfpack
So what do you believe he was saying at the onset of the pandemic? He certainly wasn’t advocating that the average person should wear a mask?
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/fauci-said-masks-were-not-really-effective-at-blocking-virus-emails-reveal/ar-AAKDKsP
Kyle Bluestone
I am an American, and have no regard or respect for Dr. Fauci. He changes his message constantly. Rand Paul is a physician, so not your typical Senator. I do not believe anything Fauci says anymore, and if you are smart neither will you!!
zichi
The info learnt from the pandemic changed as it spread across the world. Determinations changed. Trump called it the Kung Flu and at one point recommended bleach. Hope no one actually tried. He also say no to mask but in the end was wearing one. He even took the vaccine.
nishikat
So is Dr. Sherri Tenpenny and she says the Covid vaccine magnetizes your body and Trump people believe her. Trump people think the Covid vaccine makes your body magnetized
Jsapc
I wonder why you are posting articles from a known biased and unreliable right-wing website (washington examiner) disguised in msn.com links?
jeffb
Dr. Fauci in April 2020:
So maybe the science was wrong then and just needs to be updated or maybe he is a lier who is covering up the gain of function research funded via the NIH. Either way, he's getting rich off the pandemic so good for him.
Pukey2
Thank you for saying what we all wanted to say.
Don't forget, this liar, while waiting for his test results, knowing full well that he was most likely positive, went on to have lunch with his colleagues and used the swimming pool facilities (despite the fact that swimming pools were off limits at that time). And it turned out he was infected. Mitt Romney, whose wife has a pre-existing condition, had to go into isolation because of this selfish a-hole.
Does he still have the same neighbor?
Farmboy
He is an ophthalmologist . If you have cataracts, he’s your man.
virusrex
Evidence do not stop existing only because it is not used at an specific moment, plenty of articles have fact checked the accusations and demonstrated it false, calling Paul a liar becomes factually correct since it can be proved he lied.
And what is so special about that? until 2020there was no evidence that mask use by asymptomatic people in the community had any important effect in the control of respiratory infections, that evidence was only present for hospital use by professionals in an environment with many symptomatic people.
Why expect one person to contradict what was known at the moment? it is not like he had any extra knowledge so it is normal for him to share the opinion of the rest of the scientists in the field.
Welcome to the scientific process, where recommendations depend completely on the evidence that is collected and therefore are not unmodifiable dogma rules, physicians in general are not specially good scientists judging from the vast amount of things they do that run contrary to the best scientific advice.
bass4funk
And the Second thing is, Dr. Fauci knew this research funding did not go through the proper channels of the government’s required safety review process protocol, a process known as the P3 framework. He lied under oath to congress and this is why this guy was getting agitated because he knows full well that his records and receipts can all be reviewed and doesn’t sit with this fraud well at all.
bass4funk
He still went to med school. He performs surgeries, that definitely gives him the qualifications to ask and challenge the charlatan. Doesn’t matter if you want to be a doctor and specialize in any field you have to go through basic med school first. He did that, he met the requirements, no one here on JT is in Congress and sits on the panel of representatives and can ask or cross examine Either men. Come on now.
Liberals keep saying that, we get it, but whatever they say, legally never materializes, we see this time after time again.
EvilBuddha
Not sure if anyone with valid scientific credentials has debunked Nicholas Wades well known article -
https://thebulletin.org/2021/05/the-origin-of-covid-did-people-or-nature-open-pandoras-box-at-wuhan/
Now I am not a virologist or an expert in these matters. Never studied biology after high school. But for a layman like myself, some of the arguments by Nicholas Wade hold water. If someone can provide a valid scientific counterargument to Nicholas Wade I would be glad to change my opinion.
If there was no accidental lab leak then which is the amplifier host which made the virus jump from bats to humans?
nishikat
So did Dr. Tenpenny and she is a Trump doctor who says the Covid vaccine magnetizes your body. That is why Trump people think the Covid vaccine magnetizes your body
Slickdrifter
Paul accused Fauci of "obfuscating the truth" about a government agency funding controversial research at China's specialized laboratory at the center of theories about the origins of the coronavirus pandemic.
That research is known as gain-of-function, in which scientists work to increase the transmissibility and virulence of microorganisms in order to better predict emerging infectious diseases.
Good on you Senator! For speaking the truth finally. U.S. in bed with China and off shoring this research cause its too dangerous to do in our own back yard.
And guess who the number Dr, in the world is on G.O.F.R.
Come on down! Your the next contestant on variant is right!
Come on down good Dr. F. #1 in the world for gain of function research.
P. Smith
You just have zero evidence of this. Convenient.
P. Smith
https://www.factcheck.org/2021/05/the-wuhan-lab-and-the-gain-of-function-disagreement/
Jsapc
Never heard of that source.
Hakman
Fauci is corrupt and dishonest, and his own emails are testimony to that fact. God bless Senator Rand Paul and others like him for calling this creepy "health expert" out.
theFu
Politicians need to stay away from science, unless they have a PhD in the exact field. They just keep demonstrating their ignorance whenever opening their pie-holes.
At least is is easy to figure out which politicians should be ignored. All of them.
RichardPearce
The simple reality is that if you were to spend 10 minutes in a room with someone with an active SARS-COV-2 infection, your odds of catching it from them drop 10% if you're wearing a mask, and 80% if they're wearing a mask over their nose and mouth.
The exception to this is if you have undergone the training medical personnel do, are not too tired or distracted, and wearing an N95 type mask, at which point you wearing the mask drops your chance of infection about 75%.
Unfortunately, too many people refuse to process the 'complexity' of that and think that it doesn't matter that the benefits of normal people wearing masks when the percentage of those people being infectious is very small is very small if it means those people who can wear it effectively and mostly deal with the infected don't have masks, but significant when it doesn't rob those people of the ability to protect themselves and others.
lincolnman
It's quote amazing....
Both Trump and Fauci say take the vaccine - it's safe....even Steve Scalise got his vaccine this week and recommended everyone get theirs...
Yet Trump supporters here ridicule Fauci as someone who is pushing an usafe, untested product...
So I assume they make these same accusations at Trump, Scalise, McConnell and all the other Repubs that say the vaccine is safe....
Sounds like there's trouble brewing in MAGA-world....
ulysses
Rand Paul, got humiliated by donald, decided humiliation works for him and continues to get humiliated again and again..
This is the idiot who went swimming after getting a positive COVID diagnosis.
I bet there are lot of people who are thankful paul isn’t practicing!!!