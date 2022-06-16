Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Virus Outbreak Fauci
FILE - Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, listens during a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education, and Related Agencies hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Fauci, who is fully vaccinated and has received two booster shots, tested positive for COVID-19, and was experiencing mild coronavirus symptoms, according to a Wednesday, June 15, 2022, press release posted by the NIH. (Shawn Thew/Pool Photo via AP, File)
world

Fauci tests positive for COVID-19, has 'mild symptoms'

0 Comments
By CARLA K JOHNSON
WASHINGTON

Dr Anthony Fauci, the face of America's pandemic response through two White House administrations, has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The 81-year-old Fauci, who is fully vaccinated and has received two booster shots, was experiencing mild COVID-19 symptoms, according to a statement Wednesday from the National Institutes of Health.

Fauci has not recently been in close contact with President Joe Biden or other senior government officials. He tested positive on a rapid antigen test. He is following public health guidelines and his doctor's advice, and will return to work at the NIH when he tests negative, according to the statement.

Fauci is Biden’s chief medical adviser and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. He was a leading member of the White House coronavirus task force under former President Donald Trump.

Earlier this week, U.S. Health Secretary Xavier Becerra tested positive for the virus. It was the second time Becerra had come down with symptoms and tested positive.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

0 Comments
Login to comment

Another "breakthrough" infection.

Exceptionally rare because it broke through not just 1 layer of vaccine protection, but 4 layers.

Earlier this week, U.S. Health Secretary Xavier Becerra tested positive for the virus. It was the second time Becerra had come down with symptoms and tested positive.

Doubly rare.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For June 13-19

Savvy Tokyo

Easy Father’s Day Gift Ideas in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Media, Marketing and Travel? Six Sweet Jobs in Japan for July

GaijinPot Blog

Individual and Couples Counseling in the Tokyo Area

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For June 6-12

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 21

GaijinPot Blog

A Buddhist Look Behind Pets, Food and Funerals in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Life as an English Teacher on Awaji Island

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 22

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Goya Chanpuru

GaijinPot Blog

Kate Kamoshita of Learning Compass

Savvy Tokyo

5 Tokyo Fashion Trends You’ll See Everywhere This Summer 2022

Savvy Tokyo