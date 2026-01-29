FBI searches Atlanta election office, chasing Trump 2020 vote fraud claims

A vehicle of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is parked outside the Fulton County Election Hub and Operation Center after the FBI executed a search warrant there in relation to the 2020 election, according to a law enforcement official familiar with the matter, in Union City, Georgia, U.S. January 28, 2026. REUTERS/Alyssa Pointer

By Jana Winter, Andrew Goudsward and Jonathan Allen

The FBI searched an election office in Georgia's Fulton County outside Atlanta on Wednesday, pursuing U.S. President Donald Trump's false claims that his 2020 election defeat was the ‌result of widespread voting fraud.

The FBI said in a brief statement that its agents executed a warrant at the Fulton County Election Hub and Operation Center in Union City, a large, warehouse-like facility opened by Georgia officials in 2023, and called it a "court-authorized law enforcement activity."

The warrant "sought a number of ⁠records related to 2020 elections," the Fulton County government said in a brief statement.

The FBI agents ‍were looking to seize computers and ballots they believed were held at the facility as ‍part of an investigation into possible ‍election interference, a law enforcement official told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The search was conducted a week after Trump ⁠reiterated during comments in Davos, Switzerland, his longstanding and debunked claim that the 2020 voting "was a rigged election."

"People will soon be prosecuted for what they did," Trump said in Davos.

FBI Director Kash Patel ​was appointed to his post by Trump last year.

Joe Biden, a Democrat, won Georgia and defeated Trump, a Republican who was seeking reelection in 2020. Trump returned to the presidency for a second term last year after winning the 2024 election.

The Trump administration separately began a lawsuit last month to get hold of Fulton County's 2020 ballots. In the suit, the administration said that the ballots and other records being sought were in ⁠the custody of the Fulton County Superior Court in Atlanta. It was not clear where the ballots were being stored.

The administration has asked a federal judge to order Che Alexander, Fulton County's court clerk, to hand over "physical ballots, stubs and absentee ballot envelopes for the 2020 General Election."

Alexander this month asked the court to dismiss the lawsuit, noting that the ballots she holds are under seal under state law, and that the administration should instead ask the county Superior Court for an order to unseal them. Alexander did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Democratic-leaning county is home to Atlanta, Georgia's biggest city, and backed Biden by a wide margin in the 2020 election.

PRESSURE FROM TRUMP

Trump unsuccessfully sought to overturn the 2020 election result, pressuring Georgia's top election official to "find" votes that would allow him to claim victory. Several reviews and a hand audit of ballots confirmed that Biden narrowly won the state.

Trump this month asked a Georgia state court for $6.2 million in legal fees he said he spent fighting criminal charges of election interference filed by Fulton County's ​chief prosecutor, District Attorney Fani Willis.

The prosecution of Trump by Willis for alleged racketeering foundered after revelations that she had a romantic relationship with one of the lawyers she hired, and the case was dismissed last year. The New ⁠York Times reported last year that the U.S. Justice Department has issued subpoenas for records related to Willis.

Under Trump, the Justice Department has also sued several states besides Georgia, demanding that they turn over large volumes of voter data. States have challenged the demands as an unconstitutional infringement on their authority ‍to manage elections. A few judges have tossed out the lawsuits, most recently this week in Oregon.

A succession of people ‌who have criticized Trump or resisted his agenda ‌have found themselves investigated by the Justice Department, led by ‍Trump appointee Pam Bondi, in the past year.

The department unsuccessfully tried to prosecute former FBI Director James Comey and New York state Attorney General Letitia James, ‌who both led previous investigations into Trump.

It also brought charges against former national security adviser ‍John Bolton, a prominent Trump critic, and has opened investigations into nine Democratic lawmakers, a former CIA director and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who has resisted Trump's pressure to rapidly lower interest rates.

