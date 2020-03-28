Fears of domestic violence rise as millions confined over virus

With families across Europe confined to their homes to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, fears are rising of a surge in domestic violence.
From Berlin to Paris, Madrid, Rome and Bratislava, associations that help victims of domestic violence have sounded the alarm after Europe overtook China to become the epicenter of the pandemic.
"For many people, their home is already not a safe place," says the German federal association of women's counselling centers and helplines (BFF).
But the stress caused by social isolation is exacerbating tensions and increasing "the risk of domestic and sexual violence against women and children", the association warns.
And the risks are not limited to homes where violence was already a problem before.
On top of the stress caused by confinement, fears around job security and financial difficulties are also increasing the likelihood of conflicts.
"It's putting a lot of pressure on households," says Florence Claudepierre, head of the FCPE parents' federation in the Upper Rhine, a region hit hard by the pandemic in France.
She said she is hearing stories of "parents who are cracking, who can't carry on" in families that have not previously had any problems.
In China, which is slowly emerging from several weeks of total lockdown, the women's rights organisation Weiping has reported a threefold increase in reports of violence against women.
In Spain, which has the second-worst outbreak in Europe after Italy, a 35-year-old mother of two was murdered by her partner last week.
Elsewhere, help centers have noted a drop in calls for help -- which is not necessarily seen as a good sign either.
For children, young people and women who are victims of domestic violence -- mental or physical -- the current situation means "being constantly available" for abuse by the perpetrator, the German federation stresses.
Decisions to shut down schools, sports clubs and youth centers are important to curb the spread of the virus and prevent hospitals from being overrun, acknowledges Rainer Rettinger, who heads a German child protection association.
But "who is seeing and hearing abused children today?" he asks.
"Now violence, too, has been confined. That's what we're afraid of," says Martine Brousse, head of Parisian organisation La Voix de l'Enfant (The Child's Voice).
As governments pour billions into their economies and health services, they should "not lose sight of the importance of equality and fundamental human rights," Beatrice Fresko-Rolfo, the general rapporteur on violence against women for the parliamentary assembly of the Council of Europe, pointed out recently.
Domestic violence associations are facing a double-edged sword: With many social workers having to work from home, they are unable to reach victims; and when people need to be brought to safety, there are often not enough places in the refuges.
"Women have called us and told us they are experiencing violence at home. They are asking: Where can I go?" says Canan Gullu, from Turkey's federation of women's organisations.
In Germany, families minister Franziska Giffey has called on municipalities to organize alternative reception facilities if necessary, while neighbouring Austria provides guaranteed places in women's refuges or the removal of violent family members from quarantined households.
In the countries with the strictest lockdowns, such as Italy, victims are exempt from some of the rules -- such as the requirement to carry a document justifying why they are leaving their home -- if they need to visit a refuge center.
"The current situation is unprecedented," says Adriana Havasova, a psychologist from Bratislava. She hopes the confinement will be limited to two or three weeks.
If it goes on for several months, "I can't imagine how much more domestic violence could increase," she warns.© 2020 AFP
Numan
I definitely feel for those who are confined with abusive parents, siblings or spouses.
UK9393
Men, yes men, will also make up part of those victims of domestic violence as well.
BigYen
A very small minority only.
It's women who bear the brunt of domestic violence, and children.
Tom
@BigYen: I have to disagree. I have never known a guy to pull a knife on his wife, but know a handful of guys that had that happen to them by their wives.
Kuya 808
" Intimate Partner and Family Violence, across the lifetime". That was my major in college, pretty heavy. I went on to work in a number of social service nonprofits focused on enhanced family outcomes and a very big part of that was addressing the effects of IPV, child and elder abuse and neglect. From my perspective, borne of personal experience, any and all fears that people are having about the negative possibilities presented by this situation are well founded.
Thats inspiring, honestly. Something like what you and your wife have, just doesn't happen by itself. It might seem like it to you, but it just doesn't. What you have accomplished together is a wonderful testament to a level of commitment and devotion that is sadly missing in many relationships in today's world. Well done.
Chip Star
Your personal anecdotes definitely trump the statistics.
bass4funk
When people stay isolated and sequestered for too long of a time, things like this can easily happen.
BigYen
@Tom
I've never known anyone, male or female, who pulled a knife on their partner. I'd suggest yours is not the experience of most people.
But I read a lot and I listen to what people say. Sure, there are some violent and crazy women out there. I've known a couple of those, although (thankfully) not in any personal domestic relationship. In any case, they're outnumbered - and if it comes to it, out-muscled - by the violent men. And being "out-muscled" is important. It's not the norm for smaller, weaker people (i.e. most women) to violently attack larger, stronger people (i.e. most men) although obviously, it does happen. Often, that's in self-defence.
I believe that the crime statistics in most countries support the conclusion that women and children are by far the main victims, although not the only ones, of domestic violence.
Chip Star
*Gender:** Women are much more likely than men to be the victims of high risk or severe domestic abuse: 95% of those going to Marac or accessing an Idva service are women 3,4*
http://www.safelives.org.uk/policy-evidence/about-domestic-abuse/who-are-victims-domestic-abuse
Females ages 18 to 24 and 25 to 34 generally experienced the highest rates of intimate partner violence.[viii]
From 1994 to 2010, about 4 in 5 victims of intimate partner violence were female.[ix]
https://www.thehotline.org/resources/statistics/
https://ncadv.org/statistics
Tom
@Chip: If you included an embarrassment stat in there, I would suspect that men were equally abused if not just physically but mentally as well. Men are too embarrassed to express this issue.
Chip Star
Tom:
You think there are enough embarrassed men out there to make up for the 60% deficit relative to women victims? (From 1994 to 2010, about 4 in 5 victims of intimate partner violence were female.)
hooktrunk2
Facebook friends have been joking about a potential baby boom in 9 months, but what came to my mind was also the number of likely divorces because of this. Sadly, I forgot about domestic violence as well. Let's hope this virus passes quickly.
BertieWooster
That's what I love about the media. Always a happy word to cheer you up in times of darkness. Thanks JT!
bass4funk
Abuse be it mentally or physically is appalling.