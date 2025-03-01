 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Trump
Elon Musk speaks during a Cabinet meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (Pool via AP)
world

Federal workers will get a new email demanding their accomplishments, with a key change

4 Comments
By CHRIS MEGERIAN and ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON
WASHINGTON

Federal employees should expect another email on Saturday requiring them to explain their recent accomplishments, a renewed attempt by President Donald Trump and billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk to demand answers from the government workforce.

The plan was disclosed by a person with knowledge of the situation who requested anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss it publicly.

The first email, which was distributed a week ago, asked employees “what did you do last week?” and prompted them to list five tasks that they completed. Musk, who empowered by Trump is aiming to downsize agencies and eliminate thousands of federal jobs, said anyone who didn't respond would be fired. Many agencies, meanwhile, told their workforces not to respond or issued conflicting guidance.

The second email will be delivered in a different way, according to the person with knowledge of the situation, potentially making it easier to discipline employees for noncompliance.

Instead of being sent by the Office of Personnel Management, which functions as a human resources agency for the federal government but doesn't have the power to hire or fire, the email will come from individual agencies that have direct oversight of career officials.

The plan was first reported by The Washington Post.

It's unclear how national security agencies will handle the second email. After the first one, they directed employees not to write back because much of the agencies' work is sensitive or classified. Less than half of federal workers responded, according to the White House.

The Office of Personnel Management ultimately told agency leaders shortly before the Monday deadline for responses that the request was optional, although it left the door open for similar demands going forward.

On Wednesday, at Trump's first Cabinet meeting of his second term, Musk argued that his request was a “pulse check” to ensure that those working for the government have “a pulse and two neurons."

Both Musk and Trump have claimed that some workers are either dead or fictional, and the president has publicly backed Musk's approach.

Addressing people who didn't respond to the first email, Trump said “they are on the bubble,” and he added that he wasn't “thrilled” about them not responding.

“Now, maybe they don’t exist,” he said without providing evidence. “Maybe we’re paying people that don’t exist.”

In addition to recent firings of probationary employees, a memo distributed this week set the stage for large-scale layoffs and consolidation of programs.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get your favorite items from Japan!

ZenMarket helps you buy and ship goods from Japan.

Buy Now

4 Comments
Login to comment

Some real Forrest Gump vibes with that hat.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Now, maybe they don’t exist,” he said without providing evidence. “Maybe we’re paying people that don’t exist.”

Or maybe they don't take orders from someone who isn't their boss. If you wanna save money Musk, start by giving back the 38 billion the American government gave you..

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Trump’s right-hand man. What a joke!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Trump’s right-hand man. 

A right hand proudly raised stiff to an upward 45° angle.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

How to Charge Your Mobile Suica and Pasmo in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

5 Differences Between Japanese & Western Diet Approaches

Savvy Tokyo

How to Write a Japanese Resume

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

How Does Mixed Gender Bathing Work in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kiroro Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

How to Buy Concert Tickets in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Celebrating International Women’s Day in Japan 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

English-Language Restaurant Reservation Sites in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

How Do Japanese Companies Handle Conflict?

GaijinPot Blog

How to Send Money in Japan: The Hard Way Vs. The Easy Way With Western Union

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 9

GaijinPot Blog

Book Corner

10 Of Japan’s Best Children’s Books in English

Savvy Tokyo