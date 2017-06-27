Feds looking into Bernie Sanders, wife over real estate deal

A spokesman for the wife of U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders says she has hired a lawyer as federal investigators examine a real estate deal involving a Vermont college she once ran.
Family spokesman Jeff Weaver managed Sanders' 2016 Democratic presidential campaign and tells The Associated Press that Jane O'Meara Sanders has retained an attorney to look out for her interests.
The news website VTDigger.com first reported federal investigators are taking a closer look at $10 million in financing she assembled for the now-defunct Burlington College.
Last week, Bernie Sanders called the probe "nonsense" in an interview with WCAX-TV and suggested it was politically motivated.
The complaint against Jane Sanders was filed by Brady Toensing, who was the Vermont campaign chairman for Donald Trump during his run for president as a Republican.© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
17 Comments
Login to comment
TumbleDry
How to make sure Sanders is not going to present himself at the next election?
Discredit him and stick a reputation of hypocrite. Well, through his wife.
Also, it keeps the media busy and take the heat of DT's back.
CrazyJoe
I started out liking Sanders, although I supported Clinton, but as the primaries wore on, I began to resent his one-note fiddle and his attacks on Clinton's integrity. I also grew to despise his rabid followers and their constant, sexist trashing of Clinton. Although I do not want to see Sanders leave the national scene, where he is currently trying to be a force for good, I have got to say that there is slight satisfaction in seeing his holier-than-thou persona punctured.
Droll Quarry
Politicians are all crooked and have a laundry list of skeletons in their dungeons. Influence peddling and bribes are the order of the day. Both political parties were well structured corruption mills that is why there was such an uproar when Trump came on the scene, he was not part of the good-ole-boys club. Like or hate him, his shakeup of the system was much needed. Up until he came along, NOBODY was going to run for president unless blessed by the club, Sanders and the way he was treated is proof of that. What the US really needs is more than two political parties, four or more would be desireable. The best description of a politician came from the movie The search for Red October when Jeffery Pelt says to Ryan;..... "I'm a politician which means I'm a cheat and a liar, and when I'm not kissing babies I'm stealing their lollipops."
Aly Rustom
He's right.
Of course. Sanders is the biggest threat to the establishment, and if he runs independently he could smash through both parties to win. You watch. BOTH sides are going to attack him as the elections draw near. That's how you know a politician is a good choice. When he gets attacked by both sides of the fence.
TumbleDry
Aly: DT was attacked by both sides and is not a good politician in my opinion. He lowered the bar and set a new minimum for decency.
Goodlucktoyou
@droll. you are totally right. democracy = red or blue, vote for the party you don't hate the most. opps i forgot japan, only one choice here.
Ike-in-Tokyo-from-89
Looks like the Bern is due for a little glasnost.
Aly Rustom
Good point. I stand corrected.
But I still believe in Sanders, and I think he is the one politician in US politics that isn't completely tainted.
FizzBit
Bernie got thrown under the bus by the DNC and the Hillary machine. He didn't raise a finger to challenge it.
clamenza
Typical hypocricy of leftist pols like Sanders. Do as I say, not as I do.
Never worked an honest day in his life, married rich, and asked the great unwashed to live in a socialist society by sharing what little they had.
But not before he made his dishonest millions to retire behind the gates of his gated community.
bass4funk
I'm Not a Bernie bro supporter by No means, don't agree on any of his socialist issues, but you have to be a fool to not see that for people like him or Trump both establishment parties would do anything to make sure these people don't get anywhere near the WH. These people are a threat to the status quo and these people don't like it one bit. The Dems did him really dirty and look what the establishment are doing to Trump. As long as the establishment retains ultimate power, nothing will change. The problem is and has been Washington.
AgentX
That says it all.
The U.S. (and hence most of the world) really lost a chance at a brighter future when Bernie was pushed out.
CaptDingleheimer
Bernie Sanders is a loser. He spent most of his years bouncing through odd jobs that he failed miserably at. He lived in a dirt floor shack and collected welfare, while writing rambling incoherent pieces denouncing his peers who made better decisions in life than he had and had more to show for it. His first 'job' was when he was in his 40's and became the commie mayor of Burlington.
takeda.shingen.1991@gmail.com
Dont compare Sanders to Trump. Sanders has walked the walk. Trump is the establishment, just a little stupider and far, far less eloquent.
clamenza
The walk to the unemployment office from his parents house? Into his 40's? That walk?
Blacklabel
maybe after this Bernie will realize that he and Trump are actually in a similar circumstance. Then maybe he and his bros can come over to the Trump side and get some actual changes made for the good.
it was disgraceful how he just laid down for Hillary when he could have won. He even campaigned for her at the end,he lost all credibility with me after that.
lostrune2
First, the DNC. Now, the Trump campaign people are doing Sanders in