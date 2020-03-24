Ferries, airports swamped as Kiwis rush home for 4-week virus lockdown

Police were called in as huge crowds swamped a New Zealand ferry terminal on Tuesday with people rushing to get home before a four-week coronavirus lockdown begins, as panic buying stripped supermarket shelves bare.
Tensions rose as hundreds of desperate travellers tried to secure spots on the roll-on, roll-off ferries that link the country's South and North Islands in Picton.
"An influx of people who don't have tickets for a crossing are turning up," police said, advising those without bookings to stay away.
Air New Zealand, which is running a skeleton international service, laid on extra domestic flights to get people home before the initial lockdown deadline begins at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday.
In response to the chaos at ferry terminals and airports, the government granted a two-day extension until Friday for those returning home to self-isolate.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern acknowledged many people were facing difficulties getting home but called for patience.
"Never before have we sought to shut down our country in 48 hours... I know it's stressful, particularly for those at ferry terminals, but we will work through these issues," she told reporters. "We will clear people to get home."
Police were also monitoring huge queues at supermarkets across the country amid panic buying, despite assurances from authorities that supplies remain plentiful.
Countdown, one of the country's largest supermarket chains, said three weeks of unprecedented demand peaked with a shopping frenzy after Ardern announced the lockdown on Monday.
"It's got to stop guys," Countdown spokeswoman Kiri Hannifin told Radio New Zealand "It's not our fault the shelves are empty, it's the way people are shopping, and it really isn't necessary."
Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters told tens of thousands of New Zealanders who had been holidaying internationally and were now stranded overseas to stay where they are for the moment.
"It has become very difficult to return to New Zealand from all around the world," he said in a statement.
"We are reaching a point where the best option for most New Zealanders offshore is to shelter in place, by preparing to safely stay where they are."
New Zealand has 142 confirmed COVID-19 cases and Ardern said numbers would continue to rise until the lockdown took effect.
"I wouldn't expect to see a slowdown for 10-12 days, so people should not be alarmed if they see the numbers continue to grow," she said. "They should not believe that means we are not being successful."© 2020 AFP
5 Comments
Login to comment
Tom
Panic buying is a psychological issue. Same with wearing masks all the time.
Reckless
My son's college "ordered" him to return from California asap. Now he will need to go through the LA airport, and ride in a plane for 12 hours with strangers who may be infected. I said he should just ride it out in California by staying at his host family's home and not going out. Cannot really see the rationale to return home asap.
zurcronium
CA is in lockdown mode as well and number of infections is skyrocketing. You son is better off in NZ
despite the risk of flying. USA has 2000 new cases just yesterday. NZ has 155 total yesterday.
blogster
Half the cases are in New York; just '5% are in California. California is about 50% bigger than New Zealand. Hiding out in a hotel room in California is just as good as hiding out in your house back home, minus the risk of travel.
InspectorGadget
Good on the government for going hard and early. The figure of 155 now includes probable, and recovered cases. The aim is for the numbers to continue to rise for the next two weeks then fall off. Almost all of the cases have been traced to returning NZ nationals with only 2 cases of probable community transmission.
The panic buying all started with the local population of immigrants from Mainland China stripping the shelves bare of first masks and hand sanitiser (to sell back to China through the online markets at a significant profit), then bottled water (the water is drinkable out of the tap in NZ), followed by mountains of toilet paper (NZ produces and exports more than it uses), flour and rice. Once the the other locals started seeing what was happening, the Fear Of Missing Out (FOMO) factor kicked in and they joined in as well. Rice is about the only thing on that list not make in NZ. Supermarkets in areas with a high number if Chinese immigrants were hit first and hardest.
NZ is a huge exporter of meat, dairy, fruit and other foodstuffs and produces far far more than it produces. Food security is not an issue in NZ and there is no reason why this should have happened.