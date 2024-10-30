 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 lockdown orders eased in Sydney
FILE PHOTO: Patrons dine-in at a bar by the harbour in the wake of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) regulations easing, following an extended lockdown to curb an outbreak, in Sydney, Australia, October 22, 2021. REUTERS/Jaimi Joy/File Photo Image: Reuters/Jaimi Joy
world

Fewer Australians will accept lockdowns in future pandemics, report says

0 Comments
By Lewis Jackson
MELBOURNE

Australians have lost trust in government and many are likely to resist drastic health measures in a future pandemic, the first review of the country's COVID-19 response showed, while the cost of vaccine delays ran into A$31 billion (U.S.$20 billion).

Rebuilding and maintaining trust is key to fighting future pandemics, the 877-page report released on Tuesday said. It found programs like vaccine mandates had left a legacy of fewer vaccinations for COVID and other diseases today.

"Community feedback suggests that since the pandemic some mainstream audiences have become more skeptical and critical of government decision-making," it said.

"The initial high level of adherence and co-operative response to significant restrictions is unlikely to be repeated in a future public health emergency."

In a response credited with helping keep the rate of excess deaths among the lowest in the world, Australia shut its borders to non-citizens in March 2020 and did not re-open them until April 2022.

Various states also enforced months-long lockdowns throughout 2020 and 2021.

However, a 2024 survey cited in Tuesday's report found a third of respondents thought the government had over-reacted to the pandemic.

The report also found that controversial delays in acquiring and rolling out COVID-19 vaccines cost the economy A$31 billion.

Australia said it would immediately act on one of the 26 recommendations in the report, by providing A$252 million to fund a permanent Centre for Disease Control to plan for future pandemics.

Health Minister Mark Butler said the government would study the report closely and decide later on other recommendations.

© Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Nomad Global-EX, an eSIM plan tailored for frequent travelers

1 eSIM covers 54 or 81 countries worldwide for 180 days or 365 days. Hotspot and top-up are supported.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

Tokyo Events For October 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Female Voices of Japan: Contemporary Film Directors & Screenwriters

Savvy Tokyo

Is Osaka the Best Place to Live in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Love Confessions in Japanese: What To Say To Win Them Over

Savvy Tokyo

Sagano Romantic Train

GaijinPot Travel

Families

Essential Japanese Vocabulary For The Playground

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Stay Online Abroad: Ubigi eSIM in Japan and Beyond

GaijinPot Blog

A Beginner’s Guide To Bouldering In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

A Guide to Highway Buses in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Thanksgiving In Tokyo: 10 Spots To Gobble Down The Holiday

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

10 Autumn Hikes in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Jimbocho: Spending A Day In Tokyo’s Book District

Savvy Tokyo