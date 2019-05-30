Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Fiery bus accident in southern Mexico leaves at least 20 dead

MEXICO CITY

At least 20 people died in a fiery accident in the southeastern Mexican state of Veracruz on Wednesday when a bus collided with a cargo truck, a state official and various local media outlets reported.

The bus was traveling from Mexico City to Tuxtla Gutierrez in the southern state of Chiapas when the accident occurred.

"Civil Protection informed us that 20 people burned to death at the scene of the accident and another 31 were taken to hospital," said German Arena, a spokesman for the municipality of Maltrata, where the accident occurred.

The causes of the accident were being investigated.

Photos and videos circulating on social media showed the bus and truck engulfed in flames.

