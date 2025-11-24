50 kidnapped Catholic school students in Nigeria escape

A person looks at newspapers with headlines on recent abductions at a stand in Area 1, Abuja, Nigeria, November 23, 2025. REUTERS/Marvellous Durowaiye

By Ahmed Kingimi

Fifty of the more than 300 students kidnapped from a Nigerian Catholic school last week have escaped and have been reunited with their parents, the Catholic Church and Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) said on Sunday.

But around 253 of those kidnapped, including 12 staff members and teachers, are still with the kidnappers, said CAN chairman Bulus Yohanna, a Catholic Bishop who is also the proprietor of the school.

In a statement, Yohanna said the pupils escaped between Friday and Saturday. Parents rushed to the school in Niger state, to the west of the capital Abuja, after hearing that some children were free.

Amose Ibrahim was one of the parents who went to St. Mary's school to check if any of his three children had escaped.

"Unfortunately, they were not among the escapees," Ibrahim, whose youngest child is six years old, told Reuters by phone. "As of now, many parents and their loved ones are roaming around the school."

Nigeria faces scrutiny from U.S. President Donald Trump who in early November threatened military action over the treatment of Christians in the country.

Gunmen had kidnapped students and teachers from the school on Friday, the latest in a spate of school attacks that has forced some northern states to shut schools. The government also ordered the closure of 47 colleges in the north.

In response to the kidnappings, Pope Leo pleaded on Sunday for the immediate release of those who had been taken in one of the worst mass kidnappings ever recorded in Nigeria.

"I make a heartfelt appeal for the immediate release of the hostages," the Pope said at the end of a mass in St Peter's Square in Rome.

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu confirmed a statement by the governor of Kwara state that Nigerian security forces on Sunday rescued 38 people who were abducted during a service at Christ Apostolic Church in Kwara. At least two people died during the attack.

