Fight over brownie leaves 14-year-old Houston boy dead

HOUSTON

Police say a fight over a brownie has left a 14-year-old Houston boy dead of a stab wound to the eye and another 14-year-old boy on the run from authorities.

Houston Independent School District police say the boy died Friday of the knife wound suffered Wednesday afternoon.

District Police Chief Paul Cordova said the fight erupted after school Wednesday outside a convenience store across from the Jane Long Academy in southwest Houston. He said that when the victim was loaded into an ambulance, he still acted as if the fight were continuing.

No identities have been released, but Cordova says investigators have spoken with the suspect's family. He said the incident wasn't believed to be gang-related.

Jane Long Academy is a neighborhood middle school and magnet high school

