Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE PHOTO: Cars drive along a road in central Brussels
FILE PHOTO: Cars drive along a road in central Brussels February 7, 2007. REUTERS/Yves Herman (BELGIUM)/File Photo Photo: Reuters/Yves Herman
world

Fight over funding threatens EU deal on new climate laws

1 Comment
By Kate Abnett
BRUSSELS

A dispute over how to shield low-income citizens from European Union policies to put a price on pollution is threatening to prevent the bloc's countries from agreeing a raft of new green measures.

Environment ministers from the EU's 27 member countries meet on Tuesday to attempt to agree joint positions on more ambitious laws to reduce planet-warming emissions, including reforms to the EU carbon market and a 2035 phase-out of new fossil fuel-powered cars.

Taken together, the laws are designed to deliver the EU's 2030 target of reducing net emissions by 55% from 1990 levels. What ministers agree will set their position for negotiations with the EU Parliament on the final laws.

But ahead of the meeting, countries are at odds over Brussels' plan to launch a new EU carbon market in 2026, imposing CO2 costs on polluting fuels used in buildings and transport.

The proposal, which the European Commission says is needed to tackle rising transport emissions, has split countries, with some worried it could raise citizens' energy bills - which have soared in recent months and are fueling inflation.

Any deal is expected to hinge on whether ministers can agree to a new EU fund to help poorer households pay energy bills and switch to clean energy, diplomats said.

Countries are split over how big the fund should be, and how to finance it. The Commission proposed it contain revenues from a quarter of the CO2 permits sold in the new carbon market - expected to yield roughly 72 billion euros ($76 billion) from 2025-2032.

Wealthier EU states including Germany and the Netherlands want to curb its size - with some, such as Austria, expected to receive less than 1% of the fund, under the Commission's proposal. Some central and eastern countries say it should be bigger and they cannot agree to the new carbon market without it.

The risk is that failure to approve the fund could thwart deals on other proposals - including reforms to the EU's existing carbon market - since the laws are interlinked.

EU ministers will also seek agreement on the EU's plan to effectively ban new combustion engine car sales from 2035, to speed Europe's shift to electric vehicles.

Germany's finance minister ignited the negotiations last week, when he said the bloc's biggest car market would not support the goal. Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, Bulgaria and Romania also want it delayed to 2040.

© Thomson Reuters 2022.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

most 'global warming' is a result of the decades of hot air, the never-ending stream of empty rhetoric mouthed by generations of 'concerned', jet-setting politicians.... 25 years since Kyōto, and..... how are things looking?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 23

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Overlooked Destinations in Wakayama Prefecture

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Sunny Blooms: Discovering Japan’s Summertime Flowers

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Jun. 27-Jul. 3

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Art Week in Omotesando and Harajuku

Savvy Tokyo

Skill-Building In Japan Through Extracurriculars

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Hiyashi Chuka

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For June 20-26

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Spots to Experience the Outdoors in Japan’s Northern Kyushu

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Exploring Kurashiki: Charm and Culture in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Quick Guide: Know And Understand Food Allergies In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Jurassic Jaunt: 5 Places to See Dinosaurs in Japan

GaijinPot Blog