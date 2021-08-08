Fighting rages in center of major Afghan city Kunduz

Afghan forces and the Taliban were fighting fiercely Sunday in the center of Kunduz, officials and residents said, after the insurgents captured two other provincial capitals in the last 48 hours.
The fall of the northern city would be a major blow for the central government, which has largely abandoned fighting in the countryside to defend urban centers against Taliban attacks.
"Fierce street-to-street fighting is ongoing in different parts of the city," Amruddin Wali, a member of the Kunduz provincial council, told AFP. "Some security forces have retreated towards the airport.
The Taliban have taken two provincial capitals since Friday, but Kunduz would be the most significant to fall since the insurgents launched an offensive in May as foreign forces began the final stages of their withdrawal.
On Friday the Taliban seized their first provincial capital, Zaranj in Nimroz, and followed it up a day later by taking Sheberghan in Jawzjan.
"The Taliban have reached the main square of the city. Aircraft are bombing them," said Abdul Aziz, a Kunduz resident reached by phone. "There is total chaos."
Fighting was also reported on the outskirts of Herat, in the west, and Lashkar Gah and Kandahar in the south.
The pace of Taliban advances has caught government forces flatfooted, but they had some respite late Saturday after U.S. warplanes bombed Taliban positions in Sheberghan, the Jawzjan province capital seized earlier in the day.
"U.S. forces have conducted several airstrikes in defense of our Afghan partners in recent days," Major Nicole Ferrara, a Central Command spokesperson, told AFP in Washington.
Sheberghan is the stronghold of notorious Afghan warlord Abdul Rashid Dostum, whose militiamen and government forces were reported to have retreated to the airport.
Dostum has overseen one of the largest militias in the north and garnered a fearsome reputation fighting the Taliban in the 1990s -- along with accusations his forces massacred thousands of insurgent prisoners of war.
Any retreat of his fighters would dent the government's recent hopes that militia groups could help bolster the country's overstretched military.
On Friday, Zaranj city in Nimroz fell "without a fight", according to its deputy governor, becoming the first provincial capital to be taken.
The government has so far not commented on the fall of the provincial capitals, other than saying they would soon be retaken.
That has been a familiar response to most Taliban gains of recent weeks, although government forces have largely failed to make good on promises to retake dozens of districts and border posts.
The withdrawal of foreign forces is due to be complete at the end of this month, ahead of the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks on the United States that sparked the invasion which toppled the Taliban.© 2021 AFP
18 Comments
P. Smith
This is a direct result of Trump negotiating with terrorists and then announcing the withdrawal date.
Sal Affist
Some intelligence experts in the American administration predicted a fall of the Afghan government within six months of an American pullout. I'm not an expert, but I'm predicting it will fall in six days after the American pullout.
nandakandamanda
Let’s split the difference and go for six weeks then. Everyone could see this coming.
David Brent
Years of training and support, and billions of dollars in arms, ammunition and infrastructure, and yet the Afghan "army" falls at its first real test. Pathetic.
n1k1
Who is financing Taliban ?
rainyday
I ain’t a fan of Trump, but this isn’t his fault.
Zaphod
P. Smith
Reality check: It was Biden (or rather his handlers) who withdrew from the negotiations and announced a withdrawal date several months out..... the very worst day to conduct such a withdrawal. A continuation of the motherload of bad policy.
michaelqtodd
The Taliban are back and have the wind in their sails.
Like cockroaches carrying guns.
Who is financing the Taliban? Opium sales are a probable source of cash I guess
EvilBuddha
"Dostum has overseen one of the largest militias in the north and garnered a fearsome reputation fighting the Taliban in the 1990s"
Abdul Rashid Dostum, Mohammad Atta Noor and Ahmad Shah Massoud were some of the warlords who fiercely resisted the Taliban the last time they were in power before 9/11. However, they were not given enough support by the US who had lost interest in the region after the Soviets left and the Cold War ended. Had the US backed these warlords against the Taliban (which enjoyed logistical, ideological and military support from Pakistan) 9/11 may never have happened.
The US should not make the same mistake this time.
P. Smith
Agreed. Not sure why Biden continued Trump’s policy; however, I am glad you recognize it as bad.
Mark
Classic example of the wars or the so called the "new world order" mission by NATO, they failed every step of the way, from Iraq, to Syria, and now Afghanistan. From the lies about the WMD in Iraq, to removing Assad from power to kill or capture OBL and next is a change of leadership in Iran or Turkey!!!
NATO and it's allies have caused so much destruction and deaths in the past 21 years with no end insight, then we attack China and accuse it of Human Rights Abuses while we are doing MUCH WORSE.
ShinkansenCaboose
Why waste US bombs and put our young men in harms way.
Best thing to do is to give all women and children American Green Cards
Mark
""Who is financing Taliban ?""
The Taliban are the very same people who fought Russia but were called the Mujahedeen, armed trained and financed by the Pakistan & the CIA at some point and now they are still getting support from many Arab countries, Pakistan and Iran.
RobRoy
The Russians failed in their "war" in Afghanistan. The Bush administration failed in its "war" in Afghanistan. But the real losers are Afghanis who just want to live their lives in peace and quiet but will now be subjected once again to the deathly insanity of the Taliban madmen who insist on living in the 10th century.
It's horrific.
Chop Chop
Talibans are war animals and they were brain washed by religion. If they died and then they will be martyr and Allah will reward with beautiful brides in Heaven. They think it's better to die than alive in Afghanistan. The West will never win over war with Islam religion. Democracy is not the Muslim way of life. Majority of Muslims don't accept the western way of democracy. The religion leader and elders in villages have the power in Muslim Community.
Whole Afghanistan will be falling into hand of Taliban within month. Muslims they don't appreciate Western value and culture even when they were living in the West. The West should let the live what they used to live.
Sven Asai
Show me some who fit your description. That will be one of the most difficult tasks on Earth. Do you take the challenge?
Peter14
The Taliban will regain control of Afghanistan and once again institute a harsh version of Sharia law.
Women will be the biggest losers and terrorist regimes will find a new home to train and arm themselves for future attacks on the west.
I would not be surprised if once the Taliban has control, that someone will need to attack terrorist bases inside Afghanistan via air attacks. It may become common place. Sadly the Taliban are no (Muslim good guys), and they are not to be trusted. They will harbor Al Qaeda again and others.
ReynardFox
Given that they’re Wahhabi, I’m sure the get nice paychecks from our friends, the Saudis