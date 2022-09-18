Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Fijian Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama (C), pictured on July 12, 2022 at the Pacific Islands Forum in Suva, before the arrest of his son in Australia Photo: AFP/File
world

Fiji PM 'disturbed' by son's Australian assault trial

0 Comments
SYDNEY

Fijian Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama expressed concern Saturday that his son faces multiple domestic violence charges in Australia.

Ratu Meli Bainimarama, 36, appeared in court on Thursday to face 17 counts, including assault, choking and distributing intimate images without consent.

"My son is not a member of the Fijian government and this is not a political or diplomatic matter," the Fijian prime minister said in a statement, but added that he and his wife were "deeply concerned and disturbed about the charges".

"During my service as prime minister I have openly and routinely condemned violence perpetrated against women and children, and that commitment is unwavering," he added.

Bainimarama said it was "not appropriate" to comment further on "any matter before the Australian courts".

Ratu Meli Bainimarama was arrested on September 8 in the state of Queensland and extradited to New South Wales.

An Australian judge initially issued a suppression order on his name, restricting the media from identifying him.

But a court in Sydney lifted the order on Friday national broadcaster ABC contested it.

The prime minister's son faces five charges of assault causing bodily harm, four of common assault, four of choking without consent, two of stalking or intimidating, and one each of intentionally distributing intimate images and destroying property.

Bainimarama was granted bail and the case adjourned to October 13 at Windsor Court in northwestern Sydney.

© 2022 AFP

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

It’s Time To Talk About No-Mask Anxiety

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Ikigai In Practice

Savvy Tokyo

6 Jobs in Japan for Engineers, Marketers and Finance Pros

GaijinPot Blog

The Pros and Cons of Living on Tokyo’s Outskirts

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 33

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For September 12-18

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Camping in Japan: A Trip to Yamanashi

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Nature-Themed Activities to Try on Japan’s Amami Oshima Island

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 34

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

10 Affordable Japanese Goods to Elevate Your Self-Care Sunday

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Historical and Quirky Places to Visit in Kyushu

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Summoning Our Inner Child

Savvy Tokyo