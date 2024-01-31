Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Noto Quake Relief
world

Finland hit by massive strikes protesting plans to cut social security and change how pay is set

0 Comments
HELSINKI

Labour unions in Finland went on strike Wednesday, starting a three-days labor action that will affect up to 300,000 workers and severely disrupt the daily life.

Trade unions are protesting revisions to labor market legislation and social security cuts proposed by the center-right government of Prime Minister Petteri Orpo.

The strikes will shut down kindergartens and pre-schools, disrupt air traffic and postal services, close public transport and shut down factories across the nation. Grocery stores, hotels and restaurants will be also hit by strikes across the Nordic country of 5.6 million from Wednesday to Friday.

National airline Finnair said it is being forced to cancel some 550 flights, and substantially cut down traffic at Helsinki Airport, its main base.

Most of the strikes were called by the Central Organisation of Finnish Trade Unions and the Finnish Confederation of Professionals.

Their member unions say that the measures proposed by Orpo’s Cabinet will increase inequality in society, weaken the position of workers, and harm lower income groups and the unemployed.

The government has proposed a system in which pay across the economy is tied to the export sector. It would bar the national labor mediator, which is frequently involved in setting pay, from proposing wage hikes in any labor dispute that are higher than those agreed with the export sector.

Finnish media said the goal of trade unions is to force the government to start talks with labor organizations on the suggested social security cuts.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Anime Illustration Online Workshop: Drawing Beautiful Hairstyles of Japanese Animation

Join us for a webinar on how hair is represented in anime, presented by a teacher from Anime Artist Academy. See the latest examples and learn how to put these techniques into practice. Attendance is free but only 50 spots are available.

Feb 21 (Wed), 5PM (Japan Standard Time)

Sign Up

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Hodosan Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Akan

GaijinPot Travel

Authentic Japanese Cooking Classes in Shikoku

GaijinPot Blog

Ioki Cave

GaijinPot Travel

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 4

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Jan. 29 – Feb. 4, 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo’s Best Fruit Picking Spots

Savvy Tokyo

tokyo

Tokyo Joypolis

GaijinPot Travel

5 Healthy Restaurants in Azabudai Hills

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Jojakko-ji

GaijinPot Travel

10 Best Regional Udon Dishes Across Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

The Best Things To Do In Sapporo

GaijinPot Blog