Finland makes progress in cable breach investigation, police say

Finnish police on Friday said ‌they made progress in the criminal investigation into the damage ⁠of an undersea ‍telecommunications cable owned ‍by ‍operator Elisa.

Police on Wednesday ⁠seized the cargo vessel "Fitburg" while ​en route from Russia to Israel on suspicion of sabotaging the telecoms cable running across ⁠the Gulf of Finland from Helsinki to Estonia.

Investigators on Thursday said they had arrested two individuals and imposed a travel ban on two other of the ship's 14 crew members, who were from Russia, ​Georgia, Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan, and had began ⁠questioning them.

"The interviews have clarified the course of events and the ‍different roles of the ‌crew members," ‌Detective Chief Superintendent ‍Risto Lohi of Finland's ‌National Bureau of Investigation ‍said in a statement.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.