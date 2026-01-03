 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Finland makes progress in cable breach investigation, police say

1 Comment
HELSINKI

Finnish police on Friday said ‌they made progress in the criminal investigation into the damage ⁠of an undersea ‍telecommunications cable owned ‍by ‍operator Elisa.

Police on Wednesday ⁠seized the cargo vessel "Fitburg" while ​en route from Russia to Israel on suspicion of sabotaging the telecoms cable running across ⁠the Gulf of Finland from Helsinki to Estonia.

Investigators on Thursday said they had arrested two individuals and imposed a travel ban on two other of the ship's 14 crew members, who were from Russia, ​Georgia, Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan, and had began ⁠questioning them.

"The interviews have clarified the course of events and the ‍different roles of the ‌crew members," ‌Detective Chief Superintendent ‍Risto Lohi of Finland's ‌National Bureau of Investigation ‍said in a statement.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on January 16, 2026, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

1 Comment
Login to comment

Throw the book at them. Find out their FSB connection while you are at it.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art & Culture

Fukubukuro: A Savvy Guide To New Year Lucky Bags

Savvy Tokyo

Japan Announces PR Language Requirement

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Drugstore Skincare in Japan: Breaking Down The Most Popular Brands & Products

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Traditional Games To Celebrate The New Year in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

How to Be an Influencer in Japan: Visa Rules, Side Gigs and Stealth Ads

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Japan’s Kanji of the Year Is ‘Bear’ — What Did That Say About 2025?

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For January 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Year of the Horse in Japan: Horse Shrines, Temples and Experiences for the New Year 

GaijinPot Blog

Kobe Luminarie

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Dec. 30 – Jan. 5)

GaijinPot Blog

Kyu-Karuizawa

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Dec. 30 – Jan. 5)

GaijinPot Blog