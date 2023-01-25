Newsletter Signup Register / Login
EU Foreign Affairs Ministers meet in Brussels
Finnish Foreign Affairs Minister Pekka Haavisto speaks to members of the media as he attends a European Union (EU) Foreign Ministers' meeting in Brussels, Belgium, on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters/JOHANNA GERON
world

Finland says time-out needed in talks with Turkey over NATO bid

1 Comment
By Essi Lehto
HELSINKI

Finland's foreign minister said on Tuesday that a pause of a few weeks was needed in Finland and Sweden's talks with Turkey on their application to join the NATO military alliance.

Turkey's president said on Monday that Sweden should not expect his country's support after a protest near the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm at the weekend, which included the burning of a copy of the Koran.

"A time-out is needed before we return to the three-way talks and see where we are when the dust has settled after the current situation, so no conclusions should be drawn yet," Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto told Reuters in a telephone interview. "I think there will be a break for a couple of weeks."

Sweden's prime minister called for calm and restraint after the weekend's protests and said he hoped to restore dialogue with NATO member Turkey as quickly as possible.

"No other national security question is more important than that we, together with Finland, quickly become members of NATO," Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson told reporters.

Kristersson said there was no contradiction between upholding the right to freedom of speech in Sweden and going forward with the process of joining NATO.

Sweden and Finland applied last year to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization after Russia invaded of Ukraine, and now need the backing of all current NATO states to advance their application.

But the Swedish government is in a bind.

Turkey has reacted strongly to protests in Sweden, which included the hanging of an effigy of President Tayyip Erdogan from a lamppost earlier this month. Prosecutors took no action over the incident, while this weekend's protests had received permission from the police to go ahead.

Ankara has also criticised Sweden over failing to extradite individuals it says are militants from the banned Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) and a group it blames for a 2016 coup attempt.

The government says it is following domestic and European law regarding extraditions.

Initially hoping for swift approval last year, Haavisto now believes Ankara is unlikely to decide on whether to accept the Finnish and Swedish applications until after the Turkish elections due in mid-May.

The next window of opportunity for membership approval is thus likely to be between then and a NATO summit in Vilnius on July 11-12, Haavisto told a news conference.

Turkey has said that Sweden in particular must take a clearer stance against what Ankara sees as terrorists.

Erdogan on Monday announced that presidential and parliamentary elections would be brought forward a month to May 14.

Haavisto said he had spoken on Monday with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

"Of course they feel the pressure from the upcoming elections in mid-May and because of that the discussion understandably has become heated in many ways in Turkey," Haavisto said.

Haavisto earlier told the broadcaster Yle that Finland should "assess the situation" if Sweden were to be permanently blocked from NATO entry, while adding it was too early to decide what this might mean.

Finland and Sweden have said they plan to join the alliance simultaneously and Haavisto told Reuters he saw no reason to consider whether Finland might go ahead alone.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

Why should American protect Sweden and Finland

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 2

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Spots to Get a Bird’s Eye View of the Shibuya Scramble Crossing

GaijinPot Blog

Intriguing, Immersive and International Jobs in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Shrine Fortunes: The Many Levels of Luck in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For January 23-29

Savvy Tokyo

Raising Black Biracial Children in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Matsue Castle

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

Japan’s Whisky Region: Experience Chichibu’s Food and Malt

GaijinPot Blog

Greenarium Awajishima

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

Experience Bonsai, Kimono and Japanese Culture in Saitama Prefecture

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Japanese Electronic Music Artists for Your Playlist

GaijinPot Blog

5 Seasonal Vegetables to Buy in Japan This Winter

Savvy Tokyo