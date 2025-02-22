 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz meet in Stockholm
FILE PHOTO: Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (not pictured) hold a press conference at Norrsken Foundation innovation centre in Stockholm, Sweden, May 14, 2024. TT News Agency/Samuel Steen via REUTERS/File Photo Image: Reuters/Samuel Steén/TT
world

Finland, Sweden investigate suspected sabotage of Baltic Sea telecoms cable

0 Comments
STOCKHOLM

Swedish and Finnish police are investigating a suspected case of sabotage of an undersea telecoms cable in the Baltic Sea, and Sweden's coast guard has deployed a vessel to the area where multiple seabed cables have been damaged in recent months.

The Baltic Sea region is on alert and the NATO alliance has boosted its presence after a series of power cable, telecom and gas pipeline outages since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022. Most have been caused by civilian ships dragging their anchors.

Finnish operator Cinia on Friday said it had detected problems on its C-Lion1 fibre-optic link connecting Finland and Germany some time ago and that it was confirmed this week that the cable was damaged even as data traffic continued to flow.

A statement from Finland's National Bureau of Investigation said the cable damage was identified on Wednesday and that a preliminary investigation was launched the following day.

Swedish police said they were also investigating the matter because the breach had occurred in Sweden's economic zone, although no suspects had been identified.

Some Baltic Sea incidents have been ruled accidental, including the cutting last month of a different telecoms cable in Swedish waters, while other cases are still under police investigation. No prosecutions have been made so far.

The European Commission, responding to the recent spate of outages, said on Friday it will propose boosting surveillance of undersea cables and establishing a fleet of vessels available to carry out repairs in emergencies.

While the plan covered all of Europe, it would include a Baltic Sea hub intended to detect potential incidents in the area before they even occur, European Commission Vice President Henna Virkkunen told a press conference in Helsinki.

NATO did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Friday's incident marks the third time in recent months that Cinia's C-Lion1 cable has been damaged, after it was completely severed in November and December last year.

The company said on January 7 that the cable was fully operational again after the second breach occurred on December 26.

The Swedish coast guard said it had sent a vessel to help investigate the incident off the island of Gotland on Friday.

Sweden's prosecution authority said it was not involved in the investigation of the cable breach.

Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said the government was being briefed and that damage to any undersea infrastructure was particularly concerning amid the current security situation.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Explore Japan's latest tech and science research and innovation!

News, interviews and stories from local research institutions available now.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

Tokyo Events For February 2025

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 8

GaijinPot Blog

Renewing Your Visa In-person and Online in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Hay Fever in Japan: 10 Products To Help You Fight It

Savvy Tokyo

Meet Carine Lantignac, Artist, Entrepreneur & Creator of Mapponica

Savvy Tokyo

9 Gifts For Expecting Mothers That They’ll Genuinely Love

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Gokase Highland Ski and Snowboard Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Naeba Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

The Next Big Earthquake in Japan: Are You Prepared?

GaijinPot Blog

Top 10 Cheapest Supermarket Chains in Osaka

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Shopping Etiquette in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Tattoo Removal in Japan: Everything You Need To Know

GaijinPot Blog