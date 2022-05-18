Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Finland's Ambassador to NATO Klaus Korhonen, left, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, center, and Sweden's Ambassador to NATO Axel Wernhoff attend a ceremony to mark Sweden's and Finland's application for membership in Brussels, Belgium, on Wednesday. Photo: Johanna Geron/Pool via AP
Finland, Sweden submit NATO membership application

7 Comments
By LORNE COOK
BRUSSELS

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Wednesday that Finland, Sweden have officially applied to join the world’s biggest military alliance, a move driven by security concerns over Russia’s war in Ukraine.

“I warmly welcome the requests by Finland and Sweden to join NATO. You are our closest partners,” Stoltenberg told reporters after a receiving their application letters from the two Nordic countries’ ambassadors. “This is a good day at a critical moment for our security.”

The application must now be weighed by the 30 member countries. That process is expected to take about two weeks, although Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has expressed reservations about Finland and Sweden joining.

If his objections are overcome, and accession talks go as well as expected, the two could become members within a few months. The process usually takes eight to 12 months, but NATO wants to move quickly given the threat from Russia hanging over the Nordic countries’ heads.

Canada, for example, says that it expects to ratify their accession protocol in just a few days.

Stoltenberg said that NATO allies “are determined to work through all issues and reach rapid conclusions.”

“All allies agree on the importance of NATO enlargement. We all agree that we must stand together, and we all agree that this is an historic moment which we must seize,” he told reporters, at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

Public opinion in Finland and Sweden has shifted massively in favor of membership since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb 24.

Finland and Sweden cooperate closely with NATO. They have functioning democracies, well-funded armed forces and contribute to the alliance’s military operations and air policing. Any obstacles they face will merely be of a technical, or possibly political nature.

NATO’s membership process is not formalized, and the steps can vary. But first their requests to join will be examined in a sitting of the North Atlantic Council (NAC) of the 30 member countries, probably at ambassadorial level.

The NAC will decide whether to move toward membership and what steps must be taken to achieve it. This mostly depends on how well aligned the candidate countries are with NATO political, military and legal standards, and whether they contribute to security in the North Atlantic area. This should pose no substantial problem for Finland and Sweden.

7 Comments
Shouldn't the tile have "....under duress" added? Whether it's Putin or NATO, doesn't matter. Especially for Finland who in 1917 declared a permanent neutrality, it's a sad day indeed.

Obviously, people don't matter anymore, supply chains, money chains matters most now.

-3 ( +2 / -5 )

hello from Turkey...

it will be not easy to join...and yes still be ready for consequences from Russia.

-1 ( +2 / -3 )

it will be not easy to join...and yes still be ready for consequences from Russia.

Sabre rattling, outdated hacking and ridiculous propaganda. I’m sure they’re shaking in their boots.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

Especially for Finland who in 1917 declared a permanent neutrality, it's a sad day indeed.

Things change. Only a fool would believe in a permanent state of anything.

Improvise and adapt to survive.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Go Sweden! Yes! Putin created a nightmare for Russia now.

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

Bob FosseToday 04:07 pm JST

it will be not easy to join...and yes still be ready for consequences from Russia.

Sabre rattling, outdated hacking and ridiculous propaganda. I’m sure they’re shaking in their boots.

///

well mate i am sure you have no idea what it may follow....

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Promises, promises. Broken, broken. First Russia invades Ukraine. Second, US and UK don't live up to their word to protect. Now Sweden and Finland. And they want NK and other countries to disarm on a promise of protection, not gonna happen after this fiasco

0 ( +0 / -0 )

