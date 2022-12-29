Newsletter Signup Register / Login
South Korea Fire
Firefighters work to extinguish a fire on a highway in Gwacheon, South Korea, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. A freight truck collided with a bus on a highway near Seoul on Thursday, causing a fire that killed multiple people and injuring dozens of others, officials said. (Kim Jong-taik/Newsis via AP)
world

Fire after highway crash in South Korea kills 5, injures 37

0 Comments
SEOUL, South Korea

A freight truck collided with a bus on a highway near the South Korean capital Seoul on Thursday, causing a fire that killed at least five people and injuring 37 others, officials said.

It wasn’t immediately known what caused the collision and the fire and what cargo the truck was carrying.

The National Fire Agency said in a statement that the three of the injured were in serious conditions while 34 others were lightly injured. Fire officials said the collision occurred inside a noise-barrier tunnel on the highway.

Earlier TV footage showed thick black plumes of smoke billowing from the tunnel, but fire officials said later they’ve almost put out the blaze.

The public affairs office at the fire agency couldn’t immediately confirm where the five dead came from.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Japanese Christmas Culture Shock and the Ideal Holi-Date

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 49

GaijinPot Blog

December Stocking Stuffers: GaijinPot Jobs in Japan Grab Bag Style!

GaijinPot Blog

Christmas Cakes in Japan: An Affectionate History

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Journey to the Earth

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Japanese New Year Traditions: 10 Ways to Celebrate Like a Local

GaijinPot Blog

Christmas Eve Boyfriend: Unique Japanese Words and Phrases for The Holidays

GaijinPot Blog

events

This New Year: Tokyo Area Events For Dec 26, 2022-Jan 9, 2023

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Japanese Yokai that Embody the Spirit of Winter

GaijinPot Blog

winter

5 Tokyo Coat Trends You’ll See Everywhere This Winter 2022/2023

Savvy Tokyo

Keage Incline (Kyoto)

GaijinPot Travel

Letters from Japan: “Confusing Situation”

Savvy Tokyo