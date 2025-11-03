 Japan Today
Mexico Fire
Policeman stands near a convenience store destroyed by a fire in Hermosillo, Sonora state, Mexico, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Abraham Tellez)
world

Fire and explosion at store in Mexico leave at least 23 dead and a dozen injured

MEXICO CITY

A fire and explosion at a convenience store in northwestern Mexico killed at least 23 people, including children, and injured 12 others, state authorities said.

The fire occurred Saturday in downtown Hermosillo, the capital of Sonora state, Sonora Gov. Alfonso Durazo said in a video posted on social media.

Six people remained hospitalized on Sunday morning, according to Sonora’s prosecutor’s office. Sonora Attorney General Gustavo Salas Chávez said preliminary investigations showed the deaths were caused by inhalation of toxic gases.

Images circulating on social media show a massive fire engulfing the Waldo’s store. One video showed a burned man collapsing onto the asphalt a few meters (yards) from the store entrance.

Prosecutors said they believe the fire originated in a transformer but the exact cause is under investigation.

Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum sent her “deepest condolences” to the families and loved ones of the victims. She said she was in touch with the state governor to provide support and instructed Interior Secretary Rosa Icela Rodríguez to send a team to assist victims' families and the injured.

The store Waldo's also lamented the deaths on social media and said it was collaborating with authorities.

