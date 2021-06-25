Fire at martial arts school in central China kills 18 people

A fire swept through a martial arts school in central China early Friday, killing 18 people and injuring 16, authorities said.
The fire has been extinguished, and police have detained the person in charge of the school.
Henan provincial and Shangqiu city authorities have gone to the scene to start an investigation. Authorities have yet to release details on the victims.
Four people were severely injured and 12 have light injuries, according to the short statement from authorities in the city of Shangqiu, which oversees Zhecheng county in Henan, where the fire occurred.© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
12 Comments
Login to comment
snowymountainhell
Unbelievable.
——-@Express sister 1:45pm: “20 minutes, that's been posted. Pleasure at the death of people because they're Chinese. With an upvote. And JT loves it. Pure hatred, approved by the moderators. Disgusting.”
Agreed. Absolutely Shameful, yet often tolerated.
snowymountainhell
Sorry, @Addfwyn 1:58pm:
Perhaps the more Heavily trafficked threads are being “disabled” routinely around these mid-afternoon hours, maybe for “lunch” or a shift-change, or perhaps, preparing the 4pm editions.
zichi
Rejoicing in the death of victims says more about the rejoicer than the dead victims.
Paustovsky
@ A Johnson
You are beneath contempt.
Desert Tortoise
18 die in a fire in China and the owner of the building is immediately arrested. 2/3s of a 12 story condo complex collapses in Florida killing at least one with 99 more missing and in all likelihood dead. Is the owner of that building arrested?
Desert Tortoise
Having suffered some 2nd and maybe 3rd degree burns to just one foot the pain was excruciating, worst pain I have ever experienced. I cannot even imaging how horrible it would be to burn to death. I don't care what country you are from, seeing innocent people burn to death is an awful tragedy. From experience the average Chinese is not responsible for the CCP. They are victims as much as anyone outside of China.
Pukey2
A. Johnson:
What a hateful person you are. No matter what you think of a government, one needs to distinguish between them and ordinary citizens going about their lives. I wonder how many Chinese-looking people you've verbally abused on the streets (or whether you only do that behind the comfort of your computer screen - wouldn't want to say bad things to the face of martial arts students, now would we?)
It amazes how JT ignore these sort of comments and doesn't ban these racist trolls. Frankly I have more faith in Facebook and Twitter, and that's saying a lot.
Pukey2
Damn, I wish there was an edit button. Too many stupid typos!
I've no idea. However, as much as I despise the Republican authorities in Florida, like DeSantis and Rubio, I would never wish death on any Floridians. God I hope, of the missing, as many as possible survive that horrible incident.
Express sister
The owners of the means of production and reproduction are next-to beyond reproach in the US.