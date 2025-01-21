 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The broke out inside 12-storey hotel with wooden cladding in the Kartalkaya ski resort in Bolu between Ankara and Istanbul Image: AFP
world

Fire at Turkey ski resort hotel kills 10, injures 32

0 Comments
ISTANBUL

A fire engulfed a hotel at the popular Kartalkaya ski resort in northwestern Turkey early Tuesday, killing 10 people died and injuring 32 others, the interior minister said.

The blaze at the 12-storey Grand Kartal hotel, which has wooden cladding, started at 3:27 a.m., Ali Yerlikaya said on X.

Private NTV broadcaster said three people died after jumping from the hotel's windows.

The resort is located on top of a mountain range about 170 kilometers northwest of the capital Ankara.

The fire, which is believed to have started in the restaurant at around midnight, spread quickly. It was not immediately clear what caused it.

Television footage showed huge plumes of smoke rising into the sky with a snowcapped mountain behind the hotel.

Part of it backs onto a cliff, making it harder for firefighters to tackle the blaze.

Local media said 237 people were staying at the hotel, where the occupancy rate was between 80 and 90 percent due to the school holidays.

Those evacuated were rehoused in nearby hotels.

Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc said six prosecutors had been allocated to investigate the blaze.

The health, interior and culture ministers are expected to visit the site later in the day.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Explore Japan's latest tech and science research and innovation!

News, interviews and stories from local research institutions available now.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

10 Pointers For Choosing A Birth Facility in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Easy Seaweed Recipes For People Who Need More Minerals In Their Diet

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Letters From Japan: “We’re Dating, But He Won’t Let Me Call Him My ‘Boyfriend.’ Is Something Wrong?”

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

10 Things You Didn’t Know You Could Rent in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Meet Saki Nakahara, Immigration Lawyer & Founder of Small Seasons & Co.

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 3

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For January 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

How To Get Into Tokyo DisneySea Fantasy Springs

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Nozawa Fire Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Ryusenji No Yu

GaijinPot Travel

5 Powerful Japanese Year of the Snake Women

Savvy Tokyo

What Is a 1R Apartment in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog