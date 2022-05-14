Newsletter Signup Register / Login
India Fire
Fire officials try to douse a fire in a four storied building, in New Delhi, India, Friday, May 13, 2022. A massive fire erupted in a four-storied building in the Indian capital on Friday, killing at least 19 people and leaving several injured, the fire control room said. Dozens of people have been rescued from the commercial building, mainly shops, in the Mundka area in the western part of New Delhi. (AP Photo/Dinesh Joshi)
world

Fire in commercial building in India kills at least 27

0 Comments
NEW DELHI

A massive fire erupted Friday evening in a four-story commercial building in the Indian capital, killing at least 27 people and leaving several others injured, the fire control room said.

Dozens of people have been rescued from the building, which contains mainly shops, the control room said. The building is located in the Mundka area in western New Delhi.

The Press Trust of India news agency said 12 people suffered burns in the fire and 50 were evacuated from the building.

Twenty-seven fire engines doused the flames after battling for more than five hours. A search operation continued to look for anyone trapped in the rubble, the fire control room said.

The cause of the fire and other details were not immediately available.

“Distressed by the tragic fire accident at a building near Mundka Metro Station in Delhi. My condolences to the bereaved families. I wish for the speedy recovery of the injured,” India’s President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was extremely saddened by the loss of lives.

Fires are common in India, where building laws and safety norms are often flouted by builders and residents.

In 2019, a fire caused by an electrical short circuit engulfed a building in New Delhi and killed 43 people.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 18

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For May 9-15

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Ways Japan Influenced ‘Star Wars’

GaijinPot Blog

Five Places Linked to Japan’s Hidden Christians

GaijinPot Blog

5 Tips For Organizing Kids’ Stuff in a Japanese Apartment

Savvy Tokyo

5 Positive Classroom Discipline Tips for Teaching in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Filled in: How to Start Kintsugi in Japan or Online

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Golden Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For May 2-8

Savvy Tokyo

Where to Find Your Favorite Breakfast Cereal in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 17

GaijinPot Blog

Lessons I Learned About Body Positivity After Visiting A Japanese Hot Spring

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

What to Expect When Signing Up to a Gym in Japan

GaijinPot Blog