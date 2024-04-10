 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Fire broke out in a gym inside a residential building in Hong Kong
Firefighters work at the site where a fire broke out in a gym inside of a residential building, in the Kowloon district of Hong Kong on Wednesday. Image: Reuters/Joyce Zhou
world

Fire in packed Hong Kong building kills five; dozens in hospital

0 Comments
HONG KONG

A fire broke out in a densely populated residential building in Hong Kong's bustling Kowloon district on Wednesday, killing five people and injuring 35 others, the city's hospital authority and fire services said.

People inside the 16-story building waved towels at windows to signal for rescue, broadcaster RTHK said, adding that the fire had started at a gym there. Some surrounding roads had to be sealed off, disrupting morning rush hour traffic.

Around 150 people were evacuated to safety, the city's government said, while 40 people were sent to public hospitals.

Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee said he had instructed authorities to make an "all-out" effort to treat the injured, while different government departments were investigating the cause of the fire.

The blaze, rated three in the city's five-grade system, was brought under control by 8:54 a.m., an hour after fire services were alerted to the fire in Jordan, an area teeming with homes and offices across the harbor from the financial centre.

At least six of the injured were in serious condition, the hospital authority said, with one critical.

Fire fighters were still battling on Wednesday to put out a separate massive blaze 15 hours after it erupted at a building site in the northern New Territories, a fire services spokesperson said, but no casualties were reported.

© Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Japanese Facial Sheet Masks Explained

Have you tried Japanese facial sheet masks? Check out our most recommended products and ingredients!

Read More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Cherry Blossom Season in Tokyo: Everything You Need to Know

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Magical Girl Anime: The Lasting Legacy

Savvy Tokyo

Shirahone Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

10 Japanese Textbooks for Advanced Learners for Business, the JLPT and Beyond

GaijinPot Blog

Bihoku Hillside Park

GaijinPot Travel

The 10 Best Things to Do in Akihabara

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

See Where Cherry Blossoms Are Blooming Now in Japan on GaijinPot Travel

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Japanese Self-Pleasure Toys for Women

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 12

GaijinPot Blog

Kumobaike Pond

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for April 8 – 14, 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

The 10 Best Things To Do in Shinjuku

GaijinPot Blog