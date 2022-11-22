Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Fire kills 36 at industrial wholesaler in central China

0 Comments
BEIJING

A fire has killed 36 people at a company dealing in chemicals and other industrial goods in central China’s Henan province.

Two other people were injured and two were missing, the local government in part of Anyang city said in a statement Tuesday.

The fire began about 4 p.m. Monday and took firefighters four hours to extinguish, the Wenfang district government said.

No word was given on the cause of the fire or how so many employees were killed, although China has a history of industrial accidents caused by lax regard to safety measures fueled by rising competition and abetted by corruption among officials. Poor storage conditions, locked exits and a lack of firefighting equipment are often cited as direct causes.

Online listings for the company, Kaixinda, said it was a wholesaler dealing in a wide range of industrial goods including what was described as specialized chemicals.

A massive 2015 explosion at a chemical warehouse in the northern port city of Tianjin killed 173 people, most of them firefighters and police officers. The chemicals were found to be falsely registered and stored, with local officials found complicit in turning a blind eye to the potential threat.

More than 200 search and rescue workers and 60 firefighters responded to the Henan fire, according to the statement.

The densely populated and economically vital province has seen a number of deadly incidents leading to the arrest of local officials.

Five were arrested after a building collapse that killed 53 people on the outskirts of the provincial capital Changsha in April.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

5 Must-Have Japanese Kitchen Items to Gift

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 43

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Hafu: The Ups And Downs Of Being ‘Half Japanese’ In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Backcountry Skiing in Japan: ‘Powder Kingdoms’ in Hokkaido and Nagano

GaijinPot Blog

Brewing Coffee at Home in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Processing Overseas Loss And Grief As An Expat

Savvy Tokyo

Sanbutsuji Temple (Nageiredo Hall)

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

5 Things to Know About Traveling to Japan in 2022 and Beyond

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Nov. 14-20

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For November 21 – 27

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Into The New World

Savvy Tokyo

Izanagi-jingu Shrine

GaijinPot Travel