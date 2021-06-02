Iran's largest navy ship catches fire, sinks in Gulf of Oman

The largest ship in the Iranian navy caught fire and later sank Wednesday in the Gulf of Oman under unclear circumstances, semiofficial news agencies reported.
The Fars and Tasnim news agencies said efforts failed to save the support ship Kharg, named after the island that serves as the main oil terminal for Iran.
The blaze began around 2:25 a.m. and firefighters tried to contain it, state TV said. The vessel sank near the Iranian port of Jask, some 1,270 kilometers (790 miles) southeast of Tehran on the Gulf of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz — the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf.
Photos circulated on Iranian social media of sailors wearing life jackets evacuating the vessel as a fire burned behind them. State TV and semiofficial news agencies referred to the Kharg as a “training ship.”
The Kharg serves as one of a few vessels in the Iranian navy capable of providing replenishment at sea for its other ships. It also can lift heavy cargo and serve as a launch point for helicopters. The ship, built in Britain and launched in 1977, entered the Iranian navy in 1984 after lengthy negotiations that followed Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution.
The sinking of the Kharg marks the latest naval disaster for Iran. In 2020 during an Iranian military training exercise, a missile mistakenly struck a naval vessel near the port of Jask, killing19 sailors and wounding 15. Also in 2018, an Iranian navy destroyer sank in the Caspian Sea.
Michael Machida
I wonder if it was a natural fire.
Sven Asai
They don’t need such ships anymore. Better tell the world that they have much more enriched uranium than allowed and are or soon are capable of producing nuclear warheads in numbers. So that ship is now useless, unnecessary and only a cost factor for them.
Ego Sum Lux Mundi
It's entirely plausible this was just an accident. It's also entirely plausible the Israeli's had a hand in this.
Express sister
Get that conspiracy nonsense out of here.
Kaerimashita
And they are touted as a major threat to US security? As long as they don't get nukes I doubt it.
Hiroshi13
@Sven Yes, obtaining a nuke makes conventional military weapons obsolete...if your plan is to start a nuclear war.
Sven Asai
I wouldn’t go so far to say that they intentionally want that nuclear war, because they would also be extinguished, but an available arsenal could and will of course be used to extort global help , free supply and money. And the problem there is another religious level, so they might think going into paradise if ever losing in such a nuclear war. In other words, they are quite ok with both outcomes, in contrary to the West, where only a part are strong and similar religious believers and the rest is just fine with living and making much money, preferably in reality.