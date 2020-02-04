Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Rush Limbaugh, pictured before a speech by President Donald Trump in December 2019, has been accused of promoting conspiracy theories and misinformation Photo: AFP/File
world

Firebrand talk show host Rush Limbaugh says he has cancer

By Nicholas Kamm
WASHINGTON

Conservative radio firebrand Rush Limbaugh disclosed Monday he has "advanced lung cancer" but vowed to continue with his show as he undergoes treatment.

Limbaugh, known as a provocateur or "shock" host who has a right-wing following, made the announcement on his radio broadcast.

"The upshot is that I have been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer, diagnosis confirmed by two medical institutions back on January 20th," he said.

Limbaugh added that while he may miss some broadcasts, "my intention is to come here every day I can and to do this program as normally and as competently and as expertly as I do each and every day, because that is the source of my greatest satisfaction professionally, personally."

His syndicated show has been aired since 1988 and he has been seen as a significant influencer to the conservative movement since the Ronald Reagan presidency, even as he has been accused of promoting conspiracy theories and misinformation.

Limbaugh helped spread "birther" theories that president Barack Obama was born outside the United States, and contended that last year's mosque shootings in New Zealand, which killed 51 Muslims, were staged as a "false flag" operation by a leftist to attack conservatives.

© 2020 AFP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

