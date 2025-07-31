 Japan Today
Thailand Explosion
This photo released by Suphan Buri Provincial Public Relations Office, shows the damage by an explosion at a fireworks factory in Suphan Buri province, Thailand, Wednesday, July 30, 2025. (Provincial Public Relations Office Suphan Buri via AP)
world

Fireworks workshop explodes in central Thailand, killing at least 9

BANGKOK

An explosion at a fireworks workshop in central Thailand killed at least nine people on Wednesday, local officials said.

The blast occurred in Suphan Buri province, about 95 kilometers (60 miles) northwest of Bangkok in the heart of the country’s central rice-growing region. The cause was not immediately known.

The Samerkun Suphan Buri Rescue Foundation reported nine deaths and said two people were taken to hospital in critical condition. The provincial government's public relations department said one person had been injured. The number of people missing was not immediately clear.

Police Senior Sergeant Major Pinyo Chanmanee said the explosion took place in a building used to produce fireworks. It was not clear if it was licensed to do so.

Video and photographs from the scene showed shattered wooden buildings in green rice fields.

A similar incident in the same area in January 2024 killed around 20 people.

In July 2023, a large explosion at a fireworks warehouse in southern Thailand killed at least 10 people and wounded more than 100, according to officials.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

