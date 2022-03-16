Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Indigenous people attend Brazilian musician Caetano Veloso's performance during a demo in defense of Earth and the environment and against the environmental policies of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, outside Congressin Brasilia, on March 9, 2022, as pro-government deputies prepared to debate controversial bills that affect indigenous lands. Photo: AFP
world

Brazilian firms blast Bolsonaro bill on mining indigenous lands

0 Comments
BRASILIA

Major mining firms operating in Brazil joined a chorus of criticism Tuesday of President Jair Bolsonaro's push to legalize mining on indigenous reservations, including in the Amazon rainforest.

The Brazilian Mining Institute (IBRAM), a group representing the largest mining firms operating in the country, said a Bolsonaro-sponsored bill to allow mining on indigenous lands was "inappropriate."

The group, whose members include Britain's Anglo American, Anglo-Australian firm Rio Tinto and Brazilian mining giant Vale, called for a "broad debate" on the bill, including indigenous peoples themselves.

Bolsonaro, who has long pushed to relax restrictions on developing protected lands, says Brazil urgently needs to pass the bill, currently before the lower house of Congress.

The far-right president argues the Russia-Ukraine war is threatening agricultural powerhouse Brazil's crucial fertilizer imports, making it essential for the South American country to exploit more of its mineral reserves, particularly of key fertilizer ingredient potassium.

Environmentalist say the bill would accelerate the destruction of the Amazon, where they say there is little potassium anyway.

IBRAM echoed criticism of the bill, which activists say risks giving free rein to wildcat mining known as "garimpo" that is already operating on indigenous lands illegally.

Prosecutors in Brazil accuse the booming illegal mining industry of rampant environmental destruction, violence against indigenous communities and links to organized crime.

"IBRAM condemns all illegal 'garimpo' activity on indigenous lands, in the Amazon or elsewhere, and believes this activity must be fought rigorously and its sponsors brought to justice," the group said in a statement.

"IBRAM believes industrial mining is viable anywhere in Brazil, as long as it is subjected to regulations on geological analyses, viability studies, environmental licenses and other authorizations required by law."

Brazil, the world's top soy producer, imports 80 percent of its fertilizer -- 20 percent from Russia, its biggest supplier.

Bolsonaro's allies in the lower house won a vote last week to consider the mining bill under special emergency provisions, bypassing committee discussions.

The same day, thousands of people protested outside Congress against the bill and other Bolsonaro environmental policies, led by famed Brazilian singer-songwriter Caetano Veloso.

© 2022 AFP

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

English online banking

International residents in Japan can open and manage multi-currency accounts. No branch visits required. Open an account today!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

8 Influential Women and Girls in Modern Japanese History

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Chicken Katsu

GaijinPot Blog

Premium Instant Ramen Noodles on Convenience Store Shelves in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

White Day: Payback For Your Valentine’s Investment

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Top Family-Friendly Hanami Spots

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 10

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Early Spring: Cherry Blossoms and Plums in Kanagawa and Shizuoka

GaijinPot Blog

Essential Things I’ve Learned From Raising Kids in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 7-13

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 14-20

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Experience the Coastal Legacy and Natural Heart of Japan’s Kii Peninsula

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Ways Japan Influenced ‘Star Wars’

GaijinPot Blog