First Hong Konger convicted of national security crime jailed for nine years

A Hong Kong waiter was jailed for nine years on Friday after he became the first person convicted under a sweeping new national security law that Beijing imposed on the city to stamp out dissent.
Tong Ying-kit, 24, was convicted on Tuesday of terrorism for driving a motorbike into three police officers and secession for flying a protest flag during a rally on July 1 last year, the day after the national security law was enacted.
The trial was a watershed moment that laid down a new marker in the city's changing legal landscape and confirmed that certain outlawed political slogans now carry lengthy jail terms.
The flag Tong flew read "Liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our times", a ubiquitous chant during the huge and often violent pro-democracy protests that convulsed the city two years ago.
His trial was heard without a jury -- a significant departure from Hong Kong's common law tradition -- and was decided by three judges handpicked by the city's leader to try national security crimes.
On Tuesday those judges ruled that Tong driving his bike into police met the bar for terrorism while the flag he flew was capable of "inciting secession".
They sentenced him to eight years in jail for the first charge and 6.5 years for the second but said some of time could be served concurrently leading to a total of nine years behind bars.
The ruling has profound implications for future national security cases.
More than 60 people have been charged under the law, including some of the city's best-known democracy activists such as Jimmy Lai, owner of the now-shuttered Apple Daily newspaper.
Most are now in jail awaiting trial.© 2021 AFP
stormcrow
More ridiculous overkill in communist China. And this is the country that wants to lead the world?
elephant200
Attempt to murder three police officers from behind, just nine years of imprisonment! In America such a felony will be sentenced for life! Who is more ridiculous?
WilliB
I have no sympathy for the CCP regime, but in this case he really deserved some jail time for his reckless driving. The video is out there.
stormcrow
9 years in prison . . . How many people did he kill?
Zero.
Laguna
Do not visit China or Hong Kong. Do not buy any of their products. Do not use any of their services. Support Taiwan. China is an immense prison camp.
FizzBit
Can we add “Do not support US Republicans and Democrats” to that list?
HonestDictator
You obviously know nothing about how he would be judged in the US for the same action, but it would not be for even 9 years. Nobody died, so no he would not be imprisoned for life.
But the CCP doesn't care about justice, they only care about oppressing democratic opposition from Hong Kong. It always comes down to the thin skin of the CCP who can't legitimately lead the country by allowing the citizens to determine their leaders for themselves. The rest of the world knows this.
albaleo
Are laws agains secession not in breach of article 1 of the UN charter?
*"To develop friendly relations among nations based on respect for the principle of equal rights and self-determination of peoples"*
Bradley
It was a kangaroo court. Very typical of the regime. I think he was trying to avoid the police officers not crash into them. They were the ones that caused the accident. I feel sorry for the people of Hong Kong, being bit by bit enslaved by the filthy criminals in Beijing. Well, it confirms for Taiwan that the one country two systems would never work because you can't trust a communist.