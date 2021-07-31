Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Waiter Tong Ying-kit (pictured on July 6, 2020) is the first person to be convicted and jailed under a new national security law Beijing imposed on Hong Kong Photo: AFP/File
world

First Hong Konger convicted of national security crime jailed for nine years

9 Comments
HONG KONG

A Hong Kong waiter was jailed for nine years on Friday after he became the first person convicted under a sweeping new national security law that Beijing imposed on the city to stamp out dissent.

Tong Ying-kit, 24, was convicted on Tuesday of terrorism for driving a motorbike into three police officers and secession for flying a protest flag during a rally on July 1 last year, the day after the national security law was enacted.

The trial was a watershed moment that laid down a new marker in the city's changing legal landscape and confirmed that certain outlawed political slogans now carry lengthy jail terms.

The flag Tong flew read "Liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our times", a ubiquitous chant during the huge and often violent pro-democracy protests that convulsed the city two years ago.

His trial was heard without a jury -- a significant departure from Hong Kong's common law tradition -- and was decided by three judges handpicked by the city's leader to try national security crimes.

On Tuesday those judges ruled that Tong driving his bike into police met the bar for terrorism while the flag he flew was capable of "inciting secession".

They sentenced him to eight years in jail for the first charge and 6.5 years for the second but said some of time could be served concurrently leading to a total of nine years behind bars.

The ruling has profound implications for future national security cases.

More than 60 people have been charged under the law, including some of the city's best-known democracy activists such as Jimmy Lai, owner of the now-shuttered Apple Daily newspaper.

Most are now in jail awaiting trial.

© 2021 AFP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

9 Comments
Login to comment

More ridiculous overkill in communist China. And this is the country that wants to lead the world?

6 ( +7 / -1 )

Attempt to murder three police officers from behind, just nine years of imprisonment! In America such a felony will be sentenced for life! Who is more ridiculous?

-6 ( +1 / -7 )

I have no sympathy for the CCP regime, but in this case he really deserved some jail time for his reckless driving. The video is out there.

3 ( +4 / -1 )

9 years in prison . . . How many people did he kill?

Zero.

5 ( +6 / -1 )

Do not visit China or Hong Kong. Do not buy any of their products. Do not use any of their services. Support Taiwan. China is an immense prison camp.

3 ( +4 / -1 )

Do not visit China or Hong Kong. Do not buy any of their products. Do not use any of their services. Support Taiwan. China is an immense prison camp.

Can we add “Do not support US Republicans and Democrats” to that list?

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

Attempt to murder three police officers from behind, just nine years of imprisonment! In America such a felony will be sentenced for life! 

You obviously know nothing about how he would be judged in the US for the same action, but it would not be for even 9 years. Nobody died, so no he would not be imprisoned for life.

But the CCP doesn't care about justice, they only care about oppressing democratic opposition from Hong Kong. It always comes down to the thin skin of the CCP who can't legitimately lead the country by allowing the citizens to determine their leaders for themselves. The rest of the world knows this.

1 ( +4 / -3 )

inciting secession

Are laws agains secession not in breach of article 1 of the UN charter?

*"To develop friendly relations among nations based on respect for the principle of equal rights and self-determination of peoples"*

0 ( +0 / -0 )

It was a kangaroo court. Very typical of the regime. I think he was trying to avoid the police officers not crash into them. They were the ones that caused the accident. I feel sorry for the people of Hong Kong, being bit by bit enslaved by the filthy criminals in Beijing. Well, it confirms for Taiwan that the one country two systems would never work because you can't trust a communist.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

Staying Afloat in Tohoku: 5 Fun Boat Rides

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 30

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Preparing For Japan’s Yukata Season

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #142: Keep Your Pets Safe in Summer

GaijinPot Blog

10 Useful Everyday Japanese Beauty Products

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For July 26-August 1

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Stretch Your Yen: Budget Tips for Women Working in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

From ‘Carnivore’ To ‘Herbivore’: 5+ Types Of Men You’ll Meet In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Japan’s Summer Foods

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #141: Brace Yourself, Summer is Coming

GaijinPot Blog

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: Quick Fixes From The Pharmacy

Savvy Tokyo