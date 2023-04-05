Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The first postage stamps to feature UK King Charles III Photo: ROYAL MAIL GROUP/AFP
world

First King Charles stamps go on sale in UK

0 Comments
LONDON

Britain's Royal Mail began selling the first postage stamps featuring the image of King Charles III on Tuesday, following his ascension to the throne in September.

The monarch's portrait, unveiled in February and approved by Charles himself, will now appear on all Royal Mail stamps alongside the stamp's value and barcode, ahead of his coronation next month.

The so-called "definitive stamp" -- intended for everyday use -- is adapted from the official effigy that appears on new UK coins.

Retailers will continue selling existing stamps featuring the late Queen Elizabeth II and will be supplied with the new version when stocks run out.

The new stamps are already on sale on the website.

The image of Charles is adapted from a portrait by British sculptor Martin Jennings created for new UK coins, which are already in circulation.

The new design shows Charles facing left, as all British monarchs have done on stamps since the "Penny Black" was issued as the world's first postage stamp in 1840 under Queen Victoria.

The release also comes a day after stamp prices were increased by the postal service so that it could remain "sustainable", according to a Royal Mail statement.

© 2023 AFP

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Letters from Japan: “Is He Lying?”

Savvy Tokyo

Podcast

5 Podcasts to Help You Learn Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 12

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

How to Experience a Traditional Japanese Tea Ceremony

GaijinPot Blog

Otome Toge Saint Mary’s Chapel

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

5 Books to Learn about Japanese Mythology

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Get Artsy: 5 Tokyo Activities That Spark Your Inner Creative

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 13

GaijinPot Blog

The Many Words for Holiday in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Tokyo Fashion Trends You’ll See Styled with Denim This Spring 2023

Savvy Tokyo

Tsuwano

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for April 3 – 9

Savvy Tokyo