First lady: Son Barron was positive for COVID; now negative

Melania Trump says her 14-year-old son, Barron, had tested positive for the coronavirus but has since tested negative.
The White House initially said he had tested negative, after both of his parents tested positive earlier this month.
The first lady said Wednesday that subsequent testing showed Barron had also come down with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.
He has since tested negative, she said, as have both she and President Donald Trump.
After she and the president received their positive results Oct. 1, Mrs. Trump wrote that “naturally, my mind went immediately to our son.”
He tested negative and she was relieved, but kept thinking about what would happen the next day and the day after that.
“My fear came true when he was tested again and it came up positive,” she said in a lengthy note released on social media.
She said Barron is a “strong teenager” who exhibited no symptoms. Sounding a bit like the president, she said she was “glad the three of us when through this at the same time so we could take care of one another and spend time together.”
She said her son has since tested negative.
The first lady has guarded the privacy of her teenage son. She did not explain why his positive diagnosis was not made public earlier.
bass4funk
Well, thankfully he recovered as most kids do. More indication that young people and kids don’t have to be that worried about the virus. Keep safe, wash your hands, stay healthy, eat the proper foods, take supplements and they’ll bounce back as young people do, we will get over this. Stop the fear mongering, don’t give into the political excessive hysteria hype.
Strangerland
Yeah, the hundreds of thousands of American still to die of this virus need to stop giving in to the political excessive hysteria hype, and die silently like the people in a single political party in a single country think they should.
bass4funk
Strange, and other liberals ocus on the deaths and the doom and gloom and Conservatives and I will focus on the recovery, declining death rates and efforts of trying to find a cure for this virus.
Strangerland
Yes, the hundreds of thousand of Americans who are to die in the upcoming months need to focus on the positives you have mentioned as well. They need to shut up and die quietly.