 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The world's largest iceberg has stayed largely intact as it has drifted through the ocean but scientists say a piece 19 kilometres (12 miles) long has now cleaved off Image: NASA/AFP
world

First major chunk breaks off world's biggest iceberg

0 Comments
PARIS

An enormous chunk has broken off the world's largest iceberg, in a possible first sign the behemoth from Antarctica could be crumbling, scientists told AFP on Friday.

The colossal iceberg -- which is more than twice the size of Greater London and weighs nearly one trillion tons -- had largely stayed intact since it started slowly moving north in 2020.

It has been drifting toward the remote island of South Georgia in the South Atlantic, raising the prospect it could run aground in shallower water and disrupt feeding for baby penguins and seals.

But a chunk about 19 kilometers long has cleaved off, said Andrew Meijers from the British Antarctic Survey, who encountered the iceberg in late 2023 and has tracked its fate via satellite ever since.

"This is definitely the first significant clear slice of the iceberg that's appeared," the physical oceanographer told AFP.

Soledad Tiranti, a glaciologist currently on an Argentinian exploration voyage in the Antarctic, also told AFP that a section had "broken" away.

The jagged piece has an area of roughly 80 square kilometers -- huge in its own right, but just a fraction of the approximately 3360 square kilometers that remained.

Meijers said icebergs were full of deep fractures, and although this monumental specimen had shrunk over time and lost a much smaller piece, it had "held together pretty nicely".

"This is a sign that those rifts in it are starting to break up," he said.

In the past, other mega-icebergs had fallen apart "relatively quickly over the course of several weeks" once they started losing big pieces, he said.

It was hard to say if this was "a loose tooth just waiting to come out" or evidence of a much bigger change underway.

"I'm sorry to say but it's not really an exact science how these things fall apart... it's really hard to say if this is going to blow apart now, or it's going to hang together for longer," Meijers said.

Known as A23a, the world's biggest and oldest iceberg calved from the Antarctic shelf in 1986.

It remained stuck for over 30 years before finally breaking free in 2020, its lumbering journey north sometimes delayed by ocean forces that kept it spinning in place.

This monster block of freshwater was being whisked along by the world's most powerful ocean "jet stream" -- the Antarctic Circumpolar Current.

Meijers said its trajectory toward South Georgia, a crucial feeding ground for seals and penguins, would unlikely change because it had lost this chunk.

But should it collapse further it would pose "much less of a threat for wildlife" because foraging animals could maneuver unimpeded between the smaller chunks to find food, he added.

Icebergs had grounded there in the past and caused significant mortality to penguin chicks and seal pups.

Tiranti said the iceberg was expected to keep plodding its way north but its exact course depended greatly on how local currents influenced its movements.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Earn ¥620,000 as a clinical study participant!

Help us improve health care in Japan. Join our information session to receive cash, a free trip to Fukuoka and a free health checkup with no commitment. Tourist/student visas are welcome!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

winter

Nagasaki Lantern Festival

GaijinPot Travel

winter

Nagasaki Lantern Festival

GaijinPot Travel

What Is The Average Salary in Tokyo?

GaijinPot Blog

food

6 Healthy Japanese Snacks For You and Your Kids

Savvy Tokyo

How to Celebrate Setsubun with Kids

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Here’s How To Make Your Own Ehomaki This Setsubun

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 5

GaijinPot Blog

10 Things in Japan Only Locals Know About

GaijinPot Blog

winter

Hirosaki Castle Snow Lantern Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Do You Have to Pay the NHK Fee?

GaijinPot Blog

Winter

10 Snow Day Trips from Osaka

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For February 2025

Savvy Tokyo