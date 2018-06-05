Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A Saudi woman test-drives a car during an automotive exhibition for women in the capital Riyadh on May 13, 2018 Photo: AFP/File
world

First Saudi women get driving licenses

0 Comments
By Anuj Chopra
RIYADH

Saudi Arabia on Monday began issuing its first driving licenses to women in decades, authorities said, just weeks before the historic lifting of the conservative kingdom's ban on female motorists.

Ten Saudi women swapped their foreign licenses for Saudi ones in multiple cities, including the capital Riyadh, as the kingdom prepares to end its ban on June 24.

The move, which follows a government crackdown on women activists, is part of a much-publicised liberalisation drive launched by powerful Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as he seeks to modernise the petro-state.

"Ten Saudi women made history on Monday when they were issued driving licenses," said the information ministry's Centre for International Communication (CIC). "Expectations are that next week an additional 2,000 women will join the ranks of licensed drivers in the kingdom."

The official Saudi Press Agency said the swap came after women applicants were made to undergo a "practical test", but it did not offer details.

"It's a dream come true that I am about to drive in the kingdom," Rema Jawdat, one of the women to receive a licence, was quoted as saying by the CIC.

"Driving to me represents having a choice -- the choice of independent movement. Now we have that option," added Jawdat, an official at the ministry of economy and planning who has previous driving experience in Lebanon and Switzerland.

In preparation for the lifting of the ban, Saudi Arabia last week passed a landmark law to criminalise sexual harassment, introducing a prison term of up to five years and a maximum penalty of 300,000 riyals ($80,000).

Saudi Arabia, the only country in the world where women are not allowed to drive, has long faced global criticism for what is seen as oppression of women.

But Prince Mohammed, who recently undertook a global tour aimed at reshaping his kingdom's austere image, has sought to break with long-held restrictions on women.

The self-styled reformer has also ended a decades-long ban on cinemas, allowed mixed-gender concerts and clipped the powers of the long-feared religious police.

But casting a shadow on his reforms, Saudi Arabia last week said it detained 17 people for "undermining" the kingdom's security, in what campaigners have dubbed a sweeping crackdown against activists.

Rights groups have identified many of the detainees as women campaigners for the right to drive and to end the conservative Islamic country's male guardianship system.

Authorities said eight of the detainees had been "temporarily released" until their investigation is completed.

Nine suspects, including four women, remain in custody after they "confessed" to a slew of charges such as suspicious contact with "hostile" organisations and recruiting people in sensitive government positions, according to SPA.

Previous reports in state-backed media branded some of the detainees traitors and "agents of embassies".

Campaigners have dismissed the reports as a "smear" campaign and the crackdown has sparked a torrent of global criticism.

The European Parliament last week approved a resolution calling for the unconditional release of the detained activists and other human rights defenders, while urging a more vocal response from EU nations.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

The truly authentic Japanese accommodation

Staying in a Kyoto ryokan is one of the most special experiences Japan has to offer. Enjoy unparalleled service, exquisite cuisine and an unforgettable immersion in the ancient art of Japanese hospitality.

View More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa 

TONI & GUY Harajuku Jingumae Salon

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa 

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 2-3

Savvy Tokyo

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 23

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Tokyo Midtown Hibiya: Inside Tokyo’s Latest Luxury Complex

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines

Miyajidake Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shinagawa

Food and Drink

Genbikei Gorge

GaijinPot Travel

History

Genbaku Dome (A-Bomb Dome)

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Win a ¥3000 Dinner in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Food and Drink

Sato Yosuke Udon Workshop

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK