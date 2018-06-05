Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The White House says a first meeting between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will take place at 9:00 am (0100 GMT) in Singapore on June 12 Photo: KCNA VIA KNS/AFP/File
world

Trump-Kim meeting scheduled for 9 a.m. on June 12

0 Comments
By Andrew BEATTY
WASHINGTON

The White House said on Monday that a first meeting between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will take place at 9 a.m. in Singapore on June 12.

"We are actively preparing for the June 12th summit between the president and the North Korean leader," spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said in announcing the timing of the meeting. "We feel like things are continuing to move forward, and good progress has been made."

Sanders said that the White House "advance team" -- which features military, security, technical and medical staff -- were already on the ground in the Southeast Asian state.

They are "finalizing preparations and will remain in place until the summit begins," said Sanders.

She added that Trump is getting daily briefings on North Korea in the run-up to the landmark meeting. "I can tell you the president has been receiving daily briefings on North Korea from his national security team," said Sanders.

Experts have voiced concern that despite Trump's claim to be the world's greatest dealmaker, he knows little about North Korea, arms control or international diplomacy.

The on-again-off-again summit is expected to focus on U.S. efforts to get North Korea to abandon its nuclear program. The oppressive regime is believed to have developed a miniaturized nuclear device that could be placed on a missile that could strike the United States.

Washington has called that unacceptable and demanded North Korea embark on full and verifiable denuclearization.

With days to go before the meeting, it remains unclear whether Pyongyang is willing to take that step, or whether it is using the promise of talks as a way of easing Trump's "maximum pressure" campaign.

Trump last week said he no longer wanted to use that term and indicated that he was willing to embark on a lengthy series of talks that would ease pressure on the regime.

"I think it'll be a process," he said after welcoming top official Kim Yong Chol to the White House. "It's not -- I never said it goes in one meeting. I think it's going to be a process. But the relationships are building, and that's a very positive thing."

Trump also said that there would be no new sanctions while the talks are taking place, although the White House was at pains to say existing economic sanctions will not be removed either.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Get Started in Japanese Real Estate Investing

June 23rd (Sat), Kita Aoyama, Tokyo. Networking and Private Consultations

Real Estate Japan Inc.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Free All-You-Can-Drink Wine with Your Lunch Buffet

Tavola36

Food and Drink

Sato Yosuke Udon Workshop

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Longrain

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 2-3

Savvy Tokyo

Food and Drink

Genbikei Gorge

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa 

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez La Foret

Lifestyle

Tokyo Midtown Hibiya: Inside Tokyo’s Latest Luxury Complex

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines

Miyajidake Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

History

Genbaku Dome (A-Bomb Dome)

GaijinPot Travel

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 23

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shibuya