First vaping hospitalization reported in Canada

Despite a ban in Canada on selling vaping products to youths, their use among adolescents has skyrocketed in recent years

By EVA HAMBACH

Canada reported its first hospitalization for severe respiratory illness linked to vaping on Wednesday, following an outbreak in the U.S. that has killed seven people and sickened hundreds.

The Middlesex-London Health Unit said in a statement that "a youth has been diagnosed with severe respiratory illness that has been linked to the individual's use of vaping products."

Medic Christopher Mackie told a news conference the London, Ontario high school student who vaped daily was admitted to a local hospital intensive care unit, but has since recovered.

"As far as we're aware this is the first case of vaping related illness that's been reported in Canada," he said.

E-cigarettes have been available in the U.S. and Canada since 2006, and are sometimes used to aid in quitting smoking traditional tobacco products like cigarettes.

Despite a ban in Canada on selling vaping products to youths, their use among adolescents has skyrocketed in recent years in both the U.S. and Canada.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said recently that there were more than 450 possible cases of pulmonary illness associated with vaping in the U.S.

The CDC and Health Canada have cautioned against vaping as officials investigate the precise cause of the deaths. No single substance has been found to be present in all the laboratory samples being examined.

© 2019 AFP