First woman fined in Denmark for wearing full-face veil

A 28-year-old woman wearing a niqab on Friday became the first person in Denmark to be fined for violating a new controversial law banning full-face Islamic veils in public places, media reported.
Police were called to a shopping centre in Horsholm, in the northeastern region of Nordsjaelland, where the woman had become involved in a scuffle with another woman who had tried to tear her niqab off, police duty officer David Borchersen told the Ritzau news agency.
"During the fight her niqab came off, but by the time we arrived she had put it back on again," Borchersen said.
Police took a photograph of the woman wearing the niqab, and obtained security camera footage from the shopping centre of the incident.
The woman was informed she would receive a fine of 1,000 kroner ($156, 134 euros) in the post, and was told to either remove her veil or leave the public space.
"She chose the latter," Borchersen said.
As of August 1, wearing a burqa, which covers a person's entire face, or the niqab, which only shows the eyes, in public carries a fine of 1,000 kroner.
Repeated violations are fined up to 10,000 kroner.
The ban also targets other accessories that hide the face such as balaclavas, masks and false beards.
Human rights campaigners have slammed the ban as a violation of women's rights, while supporters argue it enables better integration of Muslim immigrants into Danish society.
The full-face veil is a hot-button issue across Europe.
Belgium, France, Germany and Austria have already imposed bans or partial bans.© 2018 AFP
cla68
This issue is a conundrum for the left because it, among other things, puts women ‘s rights against traditional Muslim culture. Which one is more virtuous?
OssanAmerica
These Muslim women should be happy to be living in a place where the society does not subjugate women by having them hide their faces.
Alfie Noakes
It's really kind of JT to put up stories like these, which have nothing to do with Japan, to give the keyboard warriors and anti-Muslim broflakes a safe space to vent their hatred and do some comical fear-mongering. Thank you!
JeffLee
You're banging away on the this forum giving your 2- cents on political or ideological issues and slamming fellow posters quite a bit, I've noticed.
Burning Bush
I hope than Danish police arrested the do-gooder who tried to forcibly remove the niqab as that consists physical assault.
theFu
I'm torn.
Freedom of expression is deemed the same as freedom of speech in my country and it is a very high law. Clothing is a form of expression.
Freedom of/from religion is also a very high law.
But in many cultures, hiding one's face is considered "sneaky" or rude or as away to prevent prosecution for illegal deeds about to be performed. The KKK wore hoods for this reason.
In my state, it is illegal to wear a mask if that mask causes someone else to be afraid. There is a religious exception.
How do we, as a people, resolve these issues? Normally, I'd go with the higher laws as the way to go, but people do things that make other people uncomfortable all the time. If they don't harm anyone or cause damage beyond the fear, it seems like a small price to pay for someone else to have both freedom of religion and speech.
And now women in Denmark will need to wear makeup when leaving the home, I suppose.
theFu
And if you are a former UN worker from a place where burkas have been used to hide body-bombs, I could see shaking from fear without control if they had to be near anyone dressed that way.
RichardPearce
Funny how the women who are supposedly declaring their subjugation by wearing the veil seem quite willing to show they aren't willing to be subjugated by fighting politicians, defying oppressive laws, and demanding the right to choose what to wear.