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Scene of a reported active shooter situation at the Islamic Center in San Diego
Members of the Muslim community use their phones at the scene of a reported active shooter situation at the Islamic Center, with yellow tape placed behind them to cordon the area, in San Diego, California, U.S., May 18, 2026. REUTERS/Mike Blake Image: Reuters/Mike Blake
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Five dead, including two suspects, after shooting at San Diego mosque

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By Mike Blake and Steve Gorman
SAN DIEGO

Two teenage gunman opened fire on Monday ‌at the Islamic Center of San Diego in California, killing three men outside the mosque, one of them a security guard, ‌before the two suspects were found dead, ⁠apparently from self-inflicted gunshot wounds, police said.

All ⁠of the ⁠children who were attending a day school that ‌is part of the mosque complex - the largest in San ⁠Diego county - were ⁠accounted for and safe after the shooting, which erupted shortly before 12 noon PDT (1900 GMT), according to San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl.

Wahl said the FBI ⁠was called in to assist in the ⁠investigation of the incident, which the ‌police chief said authorities were treating as a hate crime.

Scores of law enforcement officers called to the Islamic Center encountered the bodies of three men ‌shot dead outside the building, including a security guard who Wahl credited with likely having helped prevent further bloodshed.

A short time later, police discovered the bodies of two teenage males, aged 17 and 19, in a vehicle in the middle of a street, dead ​from apparently self-inflicted gunshot wounds, the chief said at an afternoon news conference.

He said investigators were ‌still piecing together details of what precipitated the shooting and how the violence transpired.

Shots were also fired at a landscaper a couple ‌of blocks away in what apparently was a separate ⁠shooting incident, though ⁠police did not say whether ​a connection had been ruled out. The landscaper ⁠was not injured, ‌Wahl said.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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Where's the "T" word? So it's really depend on perpetrator and victim? In some cases that "T" word, will go easily in other cases it just another shooting incidents.

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