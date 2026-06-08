 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
NYPD police officers are seen outside Penn Station in New York on June 7, 2026, after a stabbing attack inside the transit center Image: AFP
world

Five injured in stabbing at New York's Penn Station

0 Comments
NEW YORK

Five people were wounded Sunday in a stabbing at New York's Penn Station, according to the city fire department, as the metropolitan area gears up to host two major sporting events -- the NBA Finals and football's World Cup.

A suspect was detained, and the victims -- all civilians including one with serious injuries, two with moderate injuries and two with minor injuries -- were transported to hospital, the New York Fire Department said in a brief statement.

"Perp in custody," it said. "Operations ongoing."

Circumstances of the stabbing were not immediately clear. A photographer at the scene afterward saw gauze, medical gloves and blood on the floor near tracks 5 and 6, where police cordoned off the area.

The incident occurred at one of the nation's busiest rail and subway transportation centers as the city prepares for two huge sporting spectacles in the coming week: basketball's NBA Finals and football's World Cup tournament.

Madison Square Garden, located directly above Penn Station in downtown Manhattan, will host games three and four of the NBA Finals on Monday and Wednesday between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs.

MetLife stadium, outside the city in neighboring New Jersey state, will host its first match of the World Cup on Saturday.

President Donald Trump is scheduled to attend Monday's NBA game at Madison Square Garden, saying recently that he accepted an invitation from Knicks owner James Dolan.

Security has been enhanced in the city ahead of the two events.

New York's official emergency notification system did not describe the incident but said people should avoid the area and "expect traffic delays, road closures, mass transit disruptions & emergency personnel near Penn Station."

Prior to the stabbing, New York officials had already cancelled an outdoor watch party set for Monday outside the Garden.

Thousands of spectators descended onto an intersection outside the venue on Friday for a game two watch party. New York authorities said 26 people were arrested after some fans turned rowdy.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani said a police officer was assaulted as authorities sought to contain the crowd, and he called the behavior "unacceptable."

© 2026 AFP

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

GaijinPot Celebrates: Japan Summer

Join us for an unforgettable evening of networking, aloha-inspired live music by SHEN and free flowing drinks and buffet at TWO ROOMS NIHOMBASHI. July 2 (Thurs), 7pm to 9:30pm.

Get your ticket now for a 20% Discount

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Japanese Summer Drugstore Makeup Survival Guide: Beauty That Actually Lasts

Savvy Tokyo

Japan’s New AI Data Law: What It Means for You

GaijinPot Blog

What To Do During A Typhoon in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

Tokyo Pride Parade

GaijinPot Travel

Yoro Valley

GaijinPot Travel

Japan CBN Ban: What Residents and Tourists Need to Know

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Tokyo Area Events for June 2026

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events for June 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Osaka Area Events for June 2026

GaijinPot Blog

Japan’s Smallest Shrine and Its Long History of Faith and Survival

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Basic Japanese Etiquette Tips You Need to Know

Savvy Tokyo

Lake Koyama

GaijinPot Travel