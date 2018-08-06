Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Chicago experienced a near 20-year record number of murders in 2016, prompting President Donald Trump to regularly single out the city for criticism Photo: AFP/File
world

Five killed, 44 shot in night of violence in Chicago

3 Comments
By JOSHUA LOTT
WASHINGTON

Forty-four people were shot across Chicago on Sunday, U.S. media reported, with five killed in a wave of violence police branded "totally unacceptable."

Chicago Police chief of patrol Fred Waller told a press conference Sunday afternoon some of the shootings were "targeted" and related to gang conflicts.

"The city of Chicago experienced a violent night. Incidents of either random or targeted shooting on our streets is totally unacceptable," he said.

CNN reported multiple shootings took place between midnight and 2:00 pm local time -- with 10 taking place in just three hours from 1:30 am.

Gunmen targeted groups including one gathering of people who had attended a funeral repast, police said, adding that one of the injured victims was an 11-year-old boy.

Chicago experienced a near 20-year record number of murders in 2016, prompting President Donald Trump to regularly single out the city for criticism.

But Waller said so far this year, there has been a reduction in shootings of over 30 percent in Chicago, while murders are down by 25 percent.

"That's not a victory by any means, or any stretch" he said. "But we continue to head in the right direction."

He also said more than 5,500 illegal guns had been confiscated from the city's streets.

"I promise this city, we won't be defeated," he vowed during the press conference. "We all live in this city. We all want this city to be safer."

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Teach English in Japan!

Overseas application OK! Teach English in a professional environment in the major cities of Japan. Click to apply now.

Click Here

3 Comments
Login to comment

America's stupid gun laws.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

America's stupid gun laws.

Chicago is a gun free city so its not the laws, just a lack of parenting.

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

How is it possible for so many bad people to get hold of these filthy devices?

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

LGBT

Aisotope Lounge

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Fashion

This Is What To Expect At ‘The World Of Anna Sui Exhibition’ In Roppongi

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines

Heian Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Understanding the Japan Pension System, Pt. 1: What Is It and How Does It Work?

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Aug 4-5

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Enjoy 20% off Lunch & Dinner

Hana-Goyomi

Food

5 Cold Ramen Dishes for the Sweltering Japanese Summer

GaijinPot Blog

Food and Drink

Asahi Soft Drinks Factory Tour

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez IKSPIARI

Offer

50% OFF of Botox Injections

Tengenji Solaria Clinic