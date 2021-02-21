Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Kabul, which was rocked by three explosions on February 20, 2021 - the latest violence in the Afghan capital Photo: AFP/File
world

Five killed in multiple Kabul morning bomb attacks

KABUL

Three explosions rocked Kabul Saturday morning, killing at least five people and injuring two others, authorities said, the latest in a series of similar recent attacks in the Afghan capital.

Police spokesman Ferdaws Faramarz said that three "sticky bomb" explosions had taken place in different locations between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Targeted killings with remotely detonated bombs attached to vehicles have long been a favored tactic of militants in Afghanistan, especially during the morning commute in cities, where civilians pay a disproportionate price for the violence.

No group has claimed responsibility for Saturday's attacks, though Afghan and U.S. officials have blamed the Taliban for previous similar incidents, a charge it rejects.

Faramarz said the first explosion had injured two civilians, while the second blast had killed two soldiers, as well as a woman.

The third bomb left two police officers dead.

The details were confirmed by the Afghan Ministry of Interior.

Security sources also said at least two of the victims in the second explosion worked for the defense ministry, though the ministry would not confirm.

Peace talks between the Taliban and Afghanistan's government that began in September remain deadlocked.

The latest rise in violence has led U.S. President Joe Biden's administration to launch a review of a deal signed between Washington and Taliban last year that paved the way for the withdrawal of all American troops in coming months.

Biden is reviewing whether to stick to a looming May 1 deadline to withdraw the remaining 2,500 U.S. troops or risk a bloody backlash from the insurgents by staying.

General Kenneth McKenzie, head of the U.S. Army Central Command, on Thursday indicated that conditions have not been met for a withdrawal.

While the Taliban had pledged to reduce violence under their deal with the U.S., they have not done so, McKenzie said on a plane to Pakistan.

"Certainly ISIS has launched some attacks. It pales against what the Taliban is doing," McKenzie said, denouncing violence against Afghan forces, and "targeted assassinations in some of the urban areas."

"This is clearly the Taliban," he said. "There is no way it's anyone else. That's very clear."

The Taliban denies being behind escalated violence, saying those responsible are other jihadist groups.

© 2021 AFP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

