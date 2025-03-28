 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Five people injured after man goes on stabbing rampage in Amsterdam

0 Comments
AMSTERDAM

A man stabbed five people on Thursday in central Amsterdam before being subsequently arrested, Dutch police said, adding that the investigation into possible motives was ongoing.

The stabbing rampage occurred on Thursday afternoon. Police officers quickly arrived on the scene and soon arrested the male suspect, who was carrying an injury to his leg.

Dutch authorities said that among the victims were a 67-year-old woman and a 69-year-old man, who were both American nationals.

The other victims were a 26-year-old man from Poland, a 73-year-old woman from Belgium and a 19-year-old woman from Amsterdam.

"The motive behind the attack is currently unclear and under investigation. Police are considering the possibility that the suspect may have randomly targeted victims, but the exact motive remains unknown," said the Dutch police in a statement.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

5 Japanese Hair Products To Try This Spring 2025

Savvy Tokyo

The Best Spots to See Cherry Blossoms in Kobe

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

The Golden Route: The Best Itinerary for First-Time Travelers to Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Shukugawa Cherry Blossom Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

Top 10 Nighttime Sakura Spots in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Dating Apps in Japan 2025: What’s Worth It and Not?

Savvy Tokyo

Learn

Words for Spring Cleaning in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

School Holidays in Japan: What To Expect

Savvy Tokyo

Tsuyama Cherry Blossom Festival

GaijinPot Travel

How to Talk Dirty in Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sanda Cherry Blossom Festival

GaijinPot Travel

How to Use a Ramen Ticket Machine in Japan

GaijinPot Blog