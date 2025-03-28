Five people injured after man goes on stabbing rampage in Amsterdam

A man stabbed five people on Thursday in central Amsterdam before being subsequently arrested, Dutch police said, adding that the investigation into possible motives was ongoing.

The stabbing rampage occurred on Thursday afternoon. Police officers quickly arrived on the scene and soon arrested the male suspect, who was carrying an injury to his leg.

Dutch authorities said that among the victims were a 67-year-old woman and a 69-year-old man, who were both American nationals.

The other victims were a 26-year-old man from Poland, a 73-year-old woman from Belgium and a 19-year-old woman from Amsterdam.

"The motive behind the attack is currently unclear and under investigation. Police are considering the possibility that the suspect may have randomly targeted victims, but the exact motive remains unknown," said the Dutch police in a statement.

