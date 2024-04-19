 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Iran
This is a locator map for Iran with its capital, Tehran. (AP Photo)
world

Iran fires air defense batteries in provinces as sound of explosions heard near Isfahan

0 Comments
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates

Iran fired air defense batteries early Friday morning after reports of explosions near the city of Isfahan, the state-run IRNA news agency reported.

It remained unclear if the country was under attack. However, tensions remain high in the wider Middle East after Iran’s unprecedented missile-and-drone attack on Israel. One government official suggested sites may have been targeted by drones.

The Israeli military did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

IRNA said the defenses fired across several provinces. It did not elaborate on what caused the batteries to fire, though people across the area reported hearing the sounds.

The semiofficial Fars and Tasnim news agencies reported the sound of blasts, without giving a cause. State television acknowledged “loud noise" in the area.

Isfahan is home to a major airbase for the Iranian military, as well as sites associated with its nuclear program.

Dubai-based carriers Emirates and FlyDubai began diverting around western Iran about 4:30 a.m. local time. They offered no explanation, though local warnings to aviators suggested the airspace may have been closed.

Iranian state television began a scrolling, on-screen alert acknowledging a “loud noise” near Isfahan, without immediately elaborating.

Hossein Dalirian, a spokesman for Iran's civilian space program, said on the X social media platform that several small “quadcopter” drones had been shot down. It wasn't immediately clear where that happened or if it was part of the ongoing incident in Iran.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

A must-buy product at Don Quijote!

See what's trending at Don Quijote in Japan and why you should get them!

Learn More

0 Comments
Login to comment

Iran enters the FO part of the equation.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Italian Jewelry Brand FOPE Opens a Flagship Store in Ginza

Savvy Tokyo

What’s It Like Living in East Tokyo?

GaijinPot Blog

Can You Find a Job in Japan With No Japanese Skills?

GaijinPot Blog

Aburayama

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

More Scary Japanese Urban Legends

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for April 15 – 21, 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Kannabe Highlands

GaijinPot Travel

Kyusho Park (Tottori Castle Ruins)

GaijinPot Travel

Trending In Tokyo: TikTok Made Me Go

Savvy Tokyo

10 New Japanese Skincare Products for Spring 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Kanazawa Castle

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

The 10 Best Things To Do in Kawagoe

GaijinPot Blog