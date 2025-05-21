 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Rescuers in New South Wales were scrambling to reach residents left stranded on their roofs by fast-moving floodwaters Image: NEW SOUTH WALES STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE/AFP
world

Flood victims stranded on roofs as downpours lash eastern Australia

0 Comments
SYDNEY

Fast-moving floodwaters rose Wednesday in eastern Australia, inundating homes and leaving residents stranded on their roofs overnight, as authorities warned more rain was expected in coming days.

Storms have already dumped more than four months' of rain in just two days in parts of New South Wales, engulfing homes, businesses and roads in muddy waters, authorities said.

"We have a situation where the rain has been falling quite heavily and hard and it has not been moving away. Part of that is because the ground is saturated and the rivers are swollen," the state's emergency minister Jihad Dib told reporters.

Taree, about 300 kilometers north of Sydney, is a key area of concern for emergency services after 415 millimeters of rain lashed the town since Monday -- more than four times the mean monthly rainfall for May.

Authorities said that water levels of a river in Taree surged past a previous record in 1929, reaching 6.3 meters on Wednesday.

The rising floodwaters left locals stuck on roofs overnight, with rescuers unable to reach them due to the bad weather.

Taree resident Holly Pillotto, who was among those stranded on an upper level of her home, said she was desperate for assistance as floodwaters continued to rise.

"Our neighbors on the back verandah here are also stranded," she told Australia's Channel Nine. "It's a really dangerous spot to be."

Dib said that emergency services were "throwing everything we have into" reaching those affected.

State Emergency Service Chief Superintendent Dallas Byrnes said the situation was "incredibly dynamic and escalating", with more than 150 flood rescues conducted overnight.

"We've got a lot of people getting rescued from rooftops and from upper levels of houses," Byrnes told the national broadcaster ABC.

However, he warned that "conditions are quite treacherous and it may be that those aviation assets are unable to fly throughout the day".

The agency said that about 16,000 people, or 7,400 dwellings, would remain isolated until at least Thursday.

More heavy rain is expected in the coming 48 hours -- with some locations to receive 200 millimeters -- before conditions begin to ease, authorities said Wednesday.

Scientists have warned that heatwaves and other extreme weather events are becoming more frequent and more intense as global temperatures rise because of climate change.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Now Hiring for Summer

Join our Team!

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Everyday Sounds You’ll Hear in Japan (And What They Mean)

GaijinPot Blog

NHK Fees in Japan Explained

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

10 Tokyo Love Hotel Recommendations: To Suit Every Taste

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Raising a Multicultural Child in Japan: What We’re Learning Along the Way

Savvy Tokyo

What to Do After Losing Your Job in Japan: 10 Steps to Move Forward

GaijinPot Blog

Kanten: Japanese Superfood Recipes

Savvy Tokyo

Can My Company Cut My Salary in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Kamioka

GaijinPot Travel

How to Talk About Religion in Japan: Vocabulary and Real-Life Examples

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

Sanja Matsuri (Sanja Festival)

GaijinPot Travel

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 21

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events for May 2025

Savvy Tokyo